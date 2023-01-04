Read full article on original website
New Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Calls for Groundbreaking Change
Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll recited their oaths of office to applause from lawmakers, members of law enforcement and supporters at the State House Thursday night. The Democrats succeed two-term Republican governor Charlie Baker and lieutenant governor Karyn Polito. Healey acknowledged in her address that her inauguration...
thelocalne.ws
Kassner hopes for speedy resolution of election and legal turmoil
HAMILTON — Representative-elect Kristin Kassner said she hopes the Statehouse can resolve the ballot issue soon because the district lacks representation when it comes to the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funds. “I am disappointed to report that I was not sworn in today with my fellow...
mma.org
Gov. Healey names key members of her team
Gov. Maura Healey has made key appointments to her team, recruiting state government policy veterans, including from her former Office of the Attorney General. Matt Gorzkowicz has been named as secretary of Administration and Finance, an office that plays the lead role in the development of the governor’s state budget proposals and includes the Division of Local Services, a key office for municipal officials.
iheart.com
Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here
A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
‘This is a very special place’: In farewell, Gov. Charlie Baker touts bipartisanship and radiates appreciation
"Despite a myriad of political fights and distractions that were raging all around us, people here chose to focus on the work and it paid off." Gov. Charlie Baker was always going to have to find a way to work together with Democrats. That’s a given for any Republican who...
New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms
The New Hampshire House voted down two attempts to allow for remote participation in the House, keeping in place pre-pandemic rules that require a physical presence for floor votes and committee hearings. On a roll call vote Wednesday, the House chamber rejected an effort by House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm to allow for proxy voting, […] The post New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
New Massachusetts law protects ‘vulnerable’ road users
Gov. Charlie Baker has agreed to a new law aimed at making roads safer for “vulnerable users” such as bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and anyone else who is not in a vehicle. Baker signed the bill (H 5103) Sunday after it gained momentum during the quiet informal sessions that...
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Maura Healey taps economic development, technology chiefs one day before inauguration
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll tapped two new Cabinet secretaries on Wednesday, just one day ahead of their historic inauguration. Yvonne Hao will make history as the first woman and person of color to serve as the secretary of economic development, with Healey opting to appoint a separate Cabinet secretary to focus solely on housing.
Massachusetts sheriff ends enforcement agreement with ICE
BOSTON - The Barnstable County Sheriff's Office in Massachusetts is ending an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that gave deputies the authority to enforce federal immigration laws, civil rights attorneys said Wednesday.The Barnstable department was the last sheriff's office in New England with such an agreement, called a 287(g), according to Lawyers for Civil Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.Lawyers for Civil Rights sued the sheriff's office last February in an effort to end the agreement.According to the complaint, such agreements allow "sheriffs' offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey names cabinet secretaries for economic development, technology
ONE DAY BEFORE she is slated to be sworn in as governor, Maura Healey continued to fill out her cabinet roster, naming a business veteran to helm economic development and tapping Harvard’s top technology official to serve in the same role for state government. Healey announced that Yvonne Hao...
Massachusetts among top 5 states with longest life expectancy
Mass. — Massachusetts has been ranked as the 4th state with longest life expectancy in the U.S., according to new research done by NiceRx. The research looked at the cost of the following categories in 2020: personal health care, hospital care, physician & clinical services, prescription drugs and other non-durable medical products , nursing home care, and personal care.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
wgbh.org
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
baystatebanner.com
A change of course for K-12 education?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
