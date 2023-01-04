Read full article on original website
Louisiana TikTok ban explained: Lawmakers, TikTok officials weigh in
Last week Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced he will be banning TikTok off state department-issued devices this includes phones and laptops.
Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law
In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
Former teacher who wore MAGA hat to school was protected by First Amendment, court rules
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former teacher in Vancouver, Washington, concluding that his wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump to school was protected speech under the First Amendment. Court documents show that science teacher Eric Dodge brought...
Statue of former Gov. Bilbo removed from Capitol
Statue of former Gov. Bilbo moved from Capitol to Two Mississippi Museums. The post Statue of former Gov. Bilbo removed from Capitol appeared first on Mississippi Today.
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls Biden ‘inconsistent’ on Title 42
The Biden administration has maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but the rush to end Title 42 shows how “inconsistent” their claims are, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR).
Appellate Court: Florida School District May Require Trans Students To Use Bathroom Of Birth Gender
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district may require transgender students to use the restroom of their birth sex, and not their gender identity. As The Free Press reported, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday held that the
Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
Gov. Lee Claims Victory in Fight Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Lee had joined other governors in pushback against mandating vaccines for members of military. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee cheered action by the United States Congress that eliminates a federal requirement that members of the military must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lee and leaders in other states said the mandate was hurting recruitment.
Florida lawmaker weighs expanding controversial 'Don't Say Gay' law to middle schoolers
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said she would support expansions to the state's 'Parental Rights in Education' law for middle schoolers.
Washington Examiner
Will the Supreme Court let lower courts kill charter schools?
Academic researchers have been focusing recently on students’ pandemic-induced “learning losses.” But the bigger story, largely being ignored, is the fact that there often wasn’t much “learning” to lose. People have known about this problem for at least four decades, ever since the National...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina lawmakers want Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok on public devices
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter...
Southern states grew fastest in 2022, Census data shows
Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration.
Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season. In a news release, panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization […]
iheart.com
Bill Filed Requiring Remedial Courses For Students Scoring Below Benchmarks
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has filed Senate Bill 44 to require high schools across the state to provide remediation courses for students scoring below subject-area benchmarks on tests like the ACT or SAT. “Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people who graduate high school and opt for college end...
Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice measure
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that a controversial school choice measure is unconstitutional, agreeing with a lower court's ruling, according to a decision released Thursday.
TechRadar
The US’s largest education department just blocked ChatGPT
Students and teachers at New York City schools no longer have access to OpenAI’s text generation language model ChatGPT, following fears that it may “spell the end of high school English”. As reported by Chalkbeat (opens in new tab), Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for NYC’s Department of...
k12dive.com
By The Numbers: How districts are spending ESSER funds
About 43%, or $6.1 billion, of federal COVID-19 emergency funds that states have passed on to districts were used to meet students' academic, social, emotional and other needs. These activities represented the largest category of district expenditures during states' fiscal year 2021, a report released late last month by the U.S. Department of Education said.
California planning gun microstamp database
(The Center Square) - On July 1, 2022, California Penal Code section 31910 was revised. The change required semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology. A microstamp acts like a fingerprint in identifying ammunition cartridges and the gun from which it was fired. The firing pin imposes an identifying stamp on the round's primer as it’s discharged.
