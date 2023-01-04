ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law

In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
CBS Boston

Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
Washington Examiner

Will the Supreme Court let lower courts kill charter schools?

Academic researchers have been focusing recently on students’ pandemic-induced “learning losses.” But the bigger story, largely being ignored, is the fact that there often wasn’t much “learning” to lose. People have known about this problem for at least four decades, ever since the National...
WKRG News 5

Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season.  In a news release, panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization […]
TechRadar

The US’s largest education department just blocked ChatGPT

Students and teachers at New York City schools no longer have access to OpenAI’s text generation language model ChatGPT, following fears that it may “spell the end of high school English”. As reported by Chalkbeat (opens in new tab), Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for NYC’s Department of...
k12dive.com

By The Numbers: How districts are spending ESSER funds

About 43%, or $6.1 billion, of federal COVID-19 emergency funds that states have passed on to districts were used to meet students' academic, social, emotional and other needs. These activities represented the largest category of district expenditures during states' fiscal year 2021, a report released late last month by the U.S. Department of Education said.
The Center Square

California planning gun microstamp database

(The Center Square) - On July 1, 2022, California Penal Code section 31910 was revised. The change required semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology. A microstamp acts like a fingerprint in identifying ammunition cartridges and the gun from which it was fired. The firing pin imposes an identifying stamp on the round's primer as it’s discharged.
