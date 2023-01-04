Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Washington State announces hiring of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle
PULLMAN – Ben Arbuckle, who coached Western Kentucky’s offense to a productive season in 2022, has been named the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Washington State. The hire was first reported in late December, and the Cougars made it official Friday. Arbuckle, 27, is the youngest primary coordinator in...
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
KING-5
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police. The post Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com
Another Record Smallmouth Bass Caught In Dworshak Reservoir
Another record smallmouth bass has been caught in Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. Idaho Fish and Game reports that Joey Walton caught a 23.75 inch smalley on December 13th. That set the new catch and release Idaho state record for a smallmouth bass.
Idaho murders roommate allegedly saw killer in the house; TikTok cousins solve baby kidnapping - TCDPOD
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: New court documents detail evidence used to arrest the alleged killer in the University of Idaho slayings. Plus, the valiant efforts of two moms bring an alleged child abductor to justice and a missing child home.
Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says
Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
pullmanradio.com
Plans Submitted For First Privately Owned RV Park In Pullman
A local developer wants to build the first privately owned RV park in the City of Pullman. Steve Mader has submitted plans to the city for the RV Park at the Ranch. The proposed park would be constructed on the North end of town South of Albion Road and West of North Grand Avenue/State Route 27. The plan calls for the RV park to be about 11 acres with 58 sites and a clubhouse. The RV park would also include power, internet, telephone, water and sewer and employ up to two part-time workers. The site is currently a farm field. Mader is hoping to begin construction in the spring.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
nbcrightnow.com
Moscow murder suspect set to make first court appearance in Idaho
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho. - Bryan Kohberger is set to make his first appearance in the Latah County court at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger...
pullmanradio.com
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane
SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
