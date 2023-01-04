ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Washington State announces hiring of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle

PULLMAN – Ben Arbuckle, who coached Western Kentucky’s offense to a productive season in 2022, has been named the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Washington State. The hire was first reported in late December, and the Cougars made it official Friday. Arbuckle, 27, is the youngest primary coordinator in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com

Another Record Smallmouth Bass Caught In Dworshak Reservoir

Another record smallmouth bass has been caught in Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. Idaho Fish and Game reports that Joey Walton caught a 23.75 inch smalley on December 13th. That set the new catch and release Idaho state record for a smallmouth bass.
KIFI Local News 8

Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says

Idaho officials have publicly released court documents in prosecutors' case against Bryan Kohberger, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students. The post Roommate who survived Idaho student killings saw figure dressed in black clothing and a mask, affidavit says appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com

Plans Submitted For First Privately Owned RV Park In Pullman

A local developer wants to build the first privately owned RV park in the City of Pullman. Steve Mader has submitted plans to the city for the RV Park at the Ranch. The proposed park would be constructed on the North end of town South of Albion Road and West of North Grand Avenue/State Route 27. The plan calls for the RV park to be about 11 acres with 58 sites and a clubhouse. The RV park would also include power, internet, telephone, water and sewer and employ up to two part-time workers. The site is currently a farm field. Mader is hoping to begin construction in the spring.
nbcrightnow.com

Moscow murder suspect set to make first court appearance in Idaho

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho. - Bryan Kohberger is set to make his first appearance in the Latah County court at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger...
Big Country News

Lewiston Woman Killed in Tuesday Crash South of Spokane

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 p.m., 9 miles south of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, and Eric Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, were traveling southbound and crossed over the center line near milepost 77, near Spangle.
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
