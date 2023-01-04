A worker was shot by a would-be thief at a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn — just hours after an employee at a Manhattan smoke shop was struck in the back during a possible attempted robbery, police said. The male employee was blasted once in the left leg inside the store on Van Sinderen Avenue near New Lots Avenue in East New York around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect – who fled after the shooting and was still on the loose Thursday – wore camouflage clothing, cops said. The incident came just hours after a Lower East Side smoke shop worker was also shot during a possible attempted robbery, authorities said. Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, police said. That worker was also listed in stable condition and no arrests have been made.

