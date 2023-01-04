Read full article on original website
NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say
An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said. Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said. The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said. The suspects then hopped into...
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD
A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
News 12
Yonkers man pleads guilty for role in 2012 murder of Bronx woman
A Yonkers man has pleaded guilty for his role in the 2012 murder of a Bronx woman. John Torres, 30, and Wanda Veguilla, 41, of the Bronx, were indicted in the murder of Pamela Graddick. Veguilla allegedly shot Graddick - her girlfriend - in the apartment they shared. Authorities say...
Bronx man charged with murder in holiday slaying incident
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with murder for a December 26th shooting death in the borough. According to police, Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was arrested for the death of a 26-year-old man found unconscious by responding police officers on December 26th in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Marimon Avenue. The victim as transported at around 4:20 am to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Gonzalez as also charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Bronx man charged with murder in holiday slaying incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
NYC Dollar Tree worker shot during attempted robbery, cops say
A worker was shot by a would-be thief at a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn — just hours after an employee at a Manhattan smoke shop was struck in the back during a possible attempted robbery, police said. The male employee was blasted once in the left leg inside the store on Van Sinderen Avenue near New Lots Avenue in East New York around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect – who fled after the shooting and was still on the loose Thursday – wore camouflage clothing, cops said. The incident came just hours after a Lower East Side smoke shop worker was also shot during a possible attempted robbery, authorities said. Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, police said. That worker was also listed in stable condition and no arrests have been made.
Terrifying new video shows aftermath of bloody NYC subway shooting
Harrowing new video unsealed in court late Wednesday shows the bloody aftermath of the mass shooting that wounded 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car this past April. The cellphone video, recorded by a passenger, shows a blood-spattered N train car soon after gunman Frank James opened fire at the height of the morning rush hour on April 12. “Oh f–k, I’m bleeding a lot,” a wounded passenger wails at the beginning of the footage. “Was it gunshots?” the passenger who was recording the video asks. “Oh my God that’s a lot of blood,” the wounded passenger continues. The footage shows small pools of blood...
News 12
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn
Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso. Police sources say the...
NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officers responded to 669 East 5th Street to conduct a wellness check on occupants inside the home at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, responding officers came into contact with a 62-year-old male who had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Once they gained entry into the apartment, officers located a 60-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and unconscious. EMS technicians declared the woman dead at the scene. The male was taken to Maimonides Hospital for The post NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Seventh Rikers officer charged with smuggling drugs into jails
Signage at the entrance to Rikers Island. It is the latest federal arrest into officer drug dealing at city jails. [ more › ]
NYC moms search for missing teen cousins, 13 and 15
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — When Delilah Arocho went to work as an emergency room nurse two days after Christmas, she hoped her 13-year-old daughter would be safe with her sister in the Bronx. Heaven-Monroe Curras, 13, had taken her Catholic high school exam in November, but Arocho was concerned that her daughter was breaking curfew whenever […]
Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta
A fugitive who was on the run for nearly a month after what officers say was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday. The attack happened on Dec. 2. According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Rodlin Gravesande threw an unknown substance into a woman’s face at a Brooklyn-area subway station.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday.
