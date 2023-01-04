ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rick Hodges
2d ago

This is yet more hard evidence of the total incompetence of the government of this state. They have had decades to develop adequate water collection systems and adequate storage to deal with the inevitable storms that happen. The public has been demanding action, but these clowns do nothing.In 2014, a massive budget was approved to do the things the state needed to address these problems, but nothing was done. It is well past time, we remove these incompetent bozos from the office.

Kai P
2d ago

that water is going to waste because of the continuing bad voting by Californians whom elect officials based on things that play to their environs instead of logic.

libsquasher
2d ago

If these reservoirs are empty, what are they preping for? Take advantage of every opportunity to declare an emergency. Wake up Californians, we're being lead by imbicils!

