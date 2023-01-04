ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington boasts Big Sky's best rebounding margin after slow start

From a rebounding standpoint, this season did not start off well for the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team. In double-digit losses to Santa Clara and Yale, the Eagles were outrebounded by 10 and 12, respectively. It was a continuation of a problematic trend at the end of last season, when they were outrebounded in four of their last five contests.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Plane carrying Idaho murder suspect stops in Illinois to re-fuel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - The plane carrying Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stopped at the Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois to re-fuel around 11 a.m. Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania and remains the only identified suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania said he expects to be exonerated.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KHQ Right Now

Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect accused in University of Idaho murder case arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November has been booked into the Latah County Jail, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. When he exited the plane at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, 28-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect makes first court appearance, bail denied

MOSCOW, Idaho - The suspect accused in the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin made his first appearance in Idaho court on Jan. 5. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was booked into the Latah County Jail on Jan. 4 after flying into the...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: What we know and what comes next

On Jan. 5 probable cause documents were released and Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, made his first court appearance. Still, many questions remain unanswered. Here's a look at what we know about the Moscow murders and what comes next in the case.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy