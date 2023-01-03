The spring wheat market saw a little strengthening in prices toward the end of December, closing out 2022. Some factors that were driving it include short coverings in the futures market and perhaps some additional coverage from end-users with the forecasted cold, snowy conditions and potential impacts on rail freight, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. Also, there still continues to be some tightness in the rail freight market in some sectors and delays in car placements.

