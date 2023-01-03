Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
BBC
Warm winter may lower energy bills later this year
Energy bills could fall later this year, a forecast suggests, but households are still certain to face higher prices in a few months' time. A less generous government cap will increase the typical UK household gas and electricity bill from £2,500 a year to £3,000 a year in April.
Natural gas falls to pre-Ukraine war prices
European natural gas prices — which soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine — have tumbled back to pre-war levels. Why it matters: If sustained, declining gas prices could ease a series of inflation, cost of living and economic crises across Europe — and help preserve public support for the sanctions against Russia.
Natural gas prices ‘sporadic and may begin toppling’
The price of natural gas has been turbulent since the early days of the pandemic, but a recent shift in winter weather could steady the energy sector
Natural gas prices haven't been this low since Russia went to war
Natural gas prices in Europe and the United States have tumbled to levels last seen before Russia sparked a global energy crisis by invading Ukraine.
Gas Prices Could Reach $4 Average Again by May — But Motorist Will Save $55 Billion in 2023
If you think you've seen the last of $4-a-gallon gas, brace yourself for disappointment. The national average will likely climb back above $4 by the spring, according to one expert -- even as current...
Gas Prices in 2023 to Fall Nearly 50 Cents Per Gallon; $4 Remains Possible
After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023. The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy’s 2023 Fuel Outlook released today. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. A $4 national average remains possible ahead of and during the summer driving season.
MySanAntonio
Italy inflation slows in further sign Europe may be past peak
Italian inflation slowed, mirroring a trend across Europe's major economies and fueling optimism that the worst price gains since the euro was introduced may have peaked. Inflation eased to 12.3% from a year earlier in December from 12.6% the previous month, data released Thursday by the ISTAT national statistics institute showed. Food and electricity were among the biggest price increases.
KHON2
Turkey inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to a favorable base effect — a development that could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ‘s standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis.
Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster
Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace.
NASDAQ
World food prices hit record high in 2022
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food...
How much will gas cost in 2023?
There may be some good news in store for drivers in 2023. Projections by tracking site gasbuddy.com shows that the yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49. The lower prices will be driven by continuing improvement in refinery capacity though high levels of uncertainty remain amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine and continuing concerns over the economy.
rigzone.com
Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel
Oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel this year if Asian economies fully re-open after Covid-related lockdowns, according to hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand. Even with a weak macroeconomic background this year, oil demand could grow by more than 4 million barrels a day, or about 4%, roughly double the amount expected by leading forecasters, Andurand said in an interview. The trader’s main commodities fund capped a third year of stellar gains in 2022 with an advance of 59%.
Taiwan exports seen declining for fourth straight month in December: Reuters Poll
TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports in December likely dropped from a year earlier for the fourth month in a row amid fears of a global recession, uncertainties due to the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 controls in China, according to a Reuters poll.
Euro zone producer prices fall m/m as expected in Nov
BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices fell month-on-month as expected in November, the EU's statistics office said on Thursday, pulled down by falling costs of energy.
agupdate.com
Spring wheat prices strengthen to end 2022
The spring wheat market saw a little strengthening in prices toward the end of December, closing out 2022. Some factors that were driving it include short coverings in the futures market and perhaps some additional coverage from end-users with the forecasted cold, snowy conditions and potential impacts on rail freight, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. Also, there still continues to be some tightness in the rail freight market in some sectors and delays in car placements.
marinelink.com
Diesel Consumption to Fall with US Manufacturing Downturn
U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the second month running in December and the sector appears to be on the leading edge of a recession. The slowdown in manufacturing and freight has already dampened consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils, and consumption is likely to fall if the manufacturing downturn deepens.
Inflation in Germany reaches highest point in over seven decades
Inflation in Germany reached the highest point in over seven decades, according to the data released by the country's Federal Statistical Office.
Whiplash: energy markets start 2023 with biggest weekly dive in years
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted in the new year as traders reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat sag as traders reduce risk in new year
CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures stumbled on Tuesday in "risk-off" trading amid spillover pressure from losses in other markets and gains in the U.S. dollar, analysts said. Oil prices also tumbled while U.S. stocks struggled. Gains in the dollar, which was headed...
