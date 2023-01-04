Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County BOC approves $2.27 billion budget for 2023
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) on Jan. 3 approved its 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. The board’s resolution consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Advisory Board to meet virtually Jan. 9
DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Mario Evans. Airport Master Plan Update – www.pdkmasterplan.com. December 2022 and 2022 Annual Noise and Operations Report.
On Common Ground News
MARTA to host job fair Jan. 5, offering $3K sign-on bonuses
ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a...
On Common Ground News
Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
On Common Ground News
Barksdale Boys & Girls Club in Conyers to reopen Jan. 9, cleanup underway due to burst pipes
CONYERS, GA—A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Boys & Girls Club is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 9. The facility was closed after several pipes burst due to subfreezing temperatures. Repairs are underway to clean up water damage inside the building, officials stated in a letter to parents.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County NAACP to host annual MLK, Jr. Breakfast Jan. 16
CONYERS, GA – The Rockdale County Branch NAACP will host a breakfast commemorating and honoring the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will be held at 8 a.m. at the Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive SW, Conyers. The community is invited to attend.
On Common Ground News
The King Center announces 54th Annual Commemorative Service, keynote speaker Bryan Stevenson, recording artist Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard, Bishop William Murphy
Atlanta, GA: The King Center will host the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service on Jan. 16, 10 a.m., at Ebenezer’s Horizon Sanctuary, 101 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. The service will broadcast live on FOX 5 Atlanta and livestream on Facebook, YouTube, fox4atlanta.com, and thekingcenter.org. The 54th...
