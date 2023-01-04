CONYERS, GA – The Rockdale County Branch NAACP will host a breakfast commemorating and honoring the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. The event will be held at 8 a.m. at the Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive SW, Conyers. The community is invited to attend.

