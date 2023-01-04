ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Charges refiled against suspected Coachella Valley serial burglar

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quTXk_0k2ZnCiC00

Charges were dismissed but quickly re-filed today against a suspected serial burglar accused of residential break-ins in two Coachella Valley cities.

Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces the same seven felony charges -- six counts of burglary and one of receiving stolen property.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

It was not immediately clear why the charges needed to be re-filed.

Hartwell was taken into custody April 30, 2021, hours after deputies responded to a burglary call on Via Las Flores in Rancho Mirage, according to Sgt. Christopher Ternes from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Ternes said the resident told deputies that while he was in his kitchen, he noticed a man inside his home with a flashlight, prompting him to call 911. The burglar then fled the home, hopped into a vehicle and sped away.

Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle about six miles away in the 300 block of North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs and made a traffic stop, according to Ternes.

"Multiple items of stolen property were located during the search of Hartwell's vehicle and his residence,'' Ternes said.

Investigators said they were subsequently able to link Hartwell to a dozen other residential cat burglaries and two residential burglaries that occurred in the cities of Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage since March 30, 2021.

The defendant was linked to burglaries at homes in Palm Desert located on Oakmont Drive, Augusta Drive, Amid Drive, Woodhaven Drive and Marrakesh Drive. In Rancho Mirage, Hartwell is suspected in burglaries at homes on Via Haciendas, Seville Court and Porto Cielo Court, according to court papers.

Hartwell has prior felony convictions, including burglary and robbery, according to court records.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0k2ZnCiC00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Charges refiled against suspected Coachella Valley serial burglar appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio man charged in armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller

 An Indio man accused in connection with the armed robbery of a person who responded to an advertisement of an Xbox gaming console for sale pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. Brian Lee Craig, 19, was charged with five felonies -- two counts of possession of controlled substances for sale and one each of The post Indio man charged in armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Relationship With Girl, 15, Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas

A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant re-entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, is charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and one...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man

A probationer and his cohort accused of gunning down a 60-year-old Cabazon man must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Victor Diaz Sandoval, 52, of Cabazon, and Gilberto Garcia, 38, of Banning, allegedly killed Ruben Garcia in 2021.    Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County The post Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
z1077fm.com

Trial date set for Yucca Valley man suspected of child-murder in 2018

A January 30th jury trial date has been set for a Yucca Valley man accused of murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son. Arthur Thomas Davies was 38 when he was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend’s son – Parker Lee Schumaker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with injuries consistent with child abuse. The 1-one-year old was then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died while on life support, resulting in the charges being changed to murder and assault resulting in the death of a child.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
SAN JACINTO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed

(CNS) – A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused in Banning triple shooting charged with murder, attempted murder

A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was charged today with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began two days earlier, following The post Man accused in Banning triple shooting charged with murder, attempted murder appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA.com

Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino

Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand

The defense called up two Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) employees to discuss the scene of the crime and explain how audio recordings from the night no longer exist. Jose Arellano who works for the PSPD Traffic Unit was first on the stand on Wednesday. The defense questioned him about when he was called to The post Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Dirtbike rider collides with large dog, crashes in 29 Palms

A dirtbike rider was transported to the hospital after colliding with a large dog in Twentynine Palms. The rider – an unidentified male – was riding southbound on Wilshire Ave. near Mayfair Dr. when an animal identified by the rider as a coyote, but that eyewitnesses described as a dog, bolted in front of him. The rider was unable to stop the dirt bike in time and hit the dog.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy