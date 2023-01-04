Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway shortly before 9 p.m. It was there that police believe the suspect, 53-year-old William Collins, opened fire on a 44-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.
fox8live.com
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
WDSU
NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says
Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Five shot, two dead in Central City
New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
fox8live.com
Neighbors, pastor frustrated after Central City mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When bullets started flying in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street Thursday (Jan. 5) night, a neighbor says he and his wife had to take cover. “It was like a war zone,” says an unidentified witness. “I literally got on the floor. I’ve got cuts underneath my arm from running to the back of my house. My wife almost got shot. It’s crazy.”
fox8live.com
3 injured, 2 dead in Central City shooting, city’s second mass shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting in Central City New Orleans on Thursday evening, police say. Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way. When officers arrived, they located four...
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
Second shooting incident Thursday night
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East as a shooting has wounded one victim. The gunfire took place in 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the intersection with Werner Drive.
Man wounded, hospitalized after shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
The incident happened in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 9 p.m.
WDSU
New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.
NOLA.com
Church members shaken by Central City mass shooting: 'I wish it surprised me'
A day after a mass shooting that left two people dead and three wounded, residents near the scene in Central City bemoaned the frequent violence and drug use that has plagued their neighborhood, and the city at large. The shooting happened at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev....
fox8live.com
3 injured, 1 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say. Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way. When officers arrived, they located three males and a...
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
WDSU
Man dies following early Saturday morning shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of a man down around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Marigny Street. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot once. He was pronounced...
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
