Cedar Rapids, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Six people injured in crash west of Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 275 and...
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

More details released from crash near Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk woman arrested for DUI, driving while suspended

NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested yesterday after showing up to the probation office drunk. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office on Iron Horse Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a possible impaired driver. Once on scene, a probation officer showed video of 27-year-old Destiny Tumbs arrive to the probation office intoxicated.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting

A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County

DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash

HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska agencies unveil Drive Sober results

KEARNEY, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office helped keep drunk drivers off the roads with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization Selective Traffic Enforcement. The campaign was funded by a mini-grant from the Nebraska...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year

NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm

KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
KEARNEY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Fatal Accident In Hall Co.

On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
