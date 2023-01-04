Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Six people injured in crash west of Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 275 and...
norfolkneradio.com
More details released from crash near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - The names of those involved in a two vehicle crash Wednesday near Meadow Grove have been released. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident near the Highway 275 and 538th Road intersection involved an eastbound SUV. The driver, 80-year-old Robert Getzfred of Elgin, was transported by ambulance and the passenger, 78-year-old Carole Getzfred also of Elgin, was life flighted from the scene with serious injuries.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested for DUI, driving while suspended
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested yesterday after showing up to the probation office drunk. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office on Iron Horse Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a possible impaired driver. Once on scene, a probation officer showed video of 27-year-old Destiny Tumbs arrive to the probation office intoxicated.
norfolkneradio.com
5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators obtain phone records in continued search for North Fork Area Transit GM
MADISON, Neb. -- Investigators are seeking phone records for a nearly nine-month period as they continue to search for the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Madison County Sheriff's Office sought a search warrant for 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart's cell...
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska agencies unveil Drive Sober results
KEARNEY, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office helped keep drunk drivers off the roads with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization Selective Traffic Enforcement. The campaign was funded by a mini-grant from the Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year
NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
News Channel Nebraska
North Fork Area Transit says it will 'cease operations' barring new financial support
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska transit operation will be ceasing operations this week due to a shortage of funds. North Fork Area Transit made the announcement Thursday that all of its services would be suspended effective Friday at 6:00 p.m. The organization said it will continue to look for...
News Channel Nebraska
Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm
KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident In Hall Co.
On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
KSNB Local4
Board picks three finalists for GIPS interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Board of Education has announced its intention to hire a full-time interim Superintendent for the school district. After reviewing applications from a number of qualified candidates at the Special Meeting Thursday, January 5, the Board — through the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) — reached out to the individuals they would like to bring in for in-person interviews.
