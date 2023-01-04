ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97ZOK

Why Slamming on Your Brakes When You See a Cop in Illinois is a Bad Idea

As a driver in Illinois, it's important to remember that the road is a shared space and that we all have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and drive safely. That's why I wanted to write this open letter to all the drivers in the state who have a tendency to slam on their brakes when they see a cop on the side of the road. Not only is this behavior dangerous, but it's also unnecessary and unproductive.
ILLINOIS STATE
espnquadcities.com

Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

New Laws for Illinois in 2023 That Affect All Drivers

A brand new year means many brand new laws. These are the new laws that will affect Illinois drivers of ALL ages. If you hold an Illinois driver's license there are four laws going into effect that may impact you when paying penalties for violations to what happens if you get carjacked or your car is stolen.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America

I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning

Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?

Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker announces record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales

(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks adult use cannabis sales including the number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WIFR

New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
ILLINOIS STATE
