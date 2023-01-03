Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Ada woman critical after accident; GoFundMe raises thousands
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The family and friends of Lauren Smeltz are still reeling after a devastating crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Smeltz was westbound on State Highway 3 just outside of Ada, when her pickup truck was hit by another pickup driven by Henry Nwajagu.
KXII.com
Stephens County man charged with second-degree murder
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man has been charged with second-degree murder after a New Year’s crash that left a man dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, the crash happened approximately .5 miles south of State Highway 7, just east of Velma.
KXII.com
One person critically injured in Pontotoc County crash
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pontotoc County on Tuesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 3, west of Ada. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Henry Nwajagu, 36, was driving eastbound of SH3, when he...
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
Second person dies following November crash
Officials say a second person has died following a November crash in Johnston County.
News On 6
Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada
A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
news9.com
Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase
One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
KXII.com
Man ejected, killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindsay man died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in Garvin County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol it happened on County Road 1554, approximately three miles south and one mile East of Lindsay at 7:59 a.m. Troopers said an SUV...
KOCO
More information released into recent death of detainee at Cleveland County Jail
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — More information has been released on the recent death of a detainee at the Cleveland County Jail. KOCO 5 looked through an incident report filed with the state Health Department. It does not contradict earlier statements made by Cleveland County, but it does go into detail on the efforts made to save the life of Kathryn Milano.
Live Updates: 1 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Multiple Agencies
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon near northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
News On 6
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Road Closed After Rollover Crash In NW OKC
A rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City has prompted authorities to close the intersection of Northwest 164th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Officials on scene said two vehicles were involved, and those in the crash suffered only minor injuries.
Passing Driver Saves Toddler Who Wandered Out Of Del City Day Care
A toddler wandered out of a day care in Del City Thursday morning and was walking on the side of a busy road when a passing driver rescued her. Steve Thurmond, owner of Red Plains Plumbing, said he was driving to a client when he saw 2-year-old Riley Smith walking by herself on the grassy area along the edge of South Sunnylane Road in Del City.
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
news9.com
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and Highway 152...
news9.com
Man Allegedly Rams Patrol Car Of Cleveland Co. Deputy
A man rammed the vehicle of a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday just outside of Moore. Deputies said Jonathan Roland rammed Deputy Patrick Sheriff's car before taking off. As the pursuit continued, Roland stopped, reversed and hit Deputy Sheriff a second time. Investigators said Roland then took off again.
News On 6
Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Edmond Officer
A driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer appeared in court on Monday. An attorney for Garrett Trammell, 24, asked a judge to reduce her client’s bond, which had previously been set at $950,000. Present for the hearing was Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. In a gut wrenching...
KXII.com
Oklahoma ENDUI initiative leads to eleven DUI arrests in Ardmore
(KXII) - The City of Ardmore Police Department teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police as a part of the Oklahoma Board of Test for Alcohol and Drug Influence’s ENDUI initiative. Teams worked several DUI checkpoints in Ardmore over New Year’s weekend. In...
News On 6
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
Comments / 0