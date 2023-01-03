Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
forkast.news
Crypto exchange Huobi latest firm to slash staff: Reuters
Seychelles-based crypto exchange company Huobi plans to lay off about 20% of its staff, according to a Friday report from Reuters. The layoffs will not be immediate but are necessary due to the current state of the crypto bear market, Huobi told Reuters. The company’s statement reportedly confirmed an earlier...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
US News and World Report
China's 'Great Migration' Kicks-Off Under Shadow of COVID
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which...
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
One of the world's largest bitcoin miners will shut off thousands of mining rigs tied to bankrupt Celsius as part of the firms' bankruptcy proceedings
Core Scientific will shut down thousands of bitcoin mining rigs tied to Celsius. Core Scientific says the mining rigs are costing the firm $2 million in revenue per month, per court filings. Both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year amid the crypto bear market. One of the world's...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
Regulators in the Bahamas back their estimate on $3.5 billion in seized FTX crypto assets, saying the exchange's counter-claim of $296 million is due to 'incomplete information'
Regulators in the Bahamas on Monday pushed back against FTX's claim that the seized crypto was worth just $296 million.
US News and World Report
Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement
BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
Celsius customers lose control of the $4.2 billion they deposited in accounts at the bankrupt crypto lender
Celsius customers don't own the $4.2 billion they deposited with the crypto lender, a court ruled. Their digital funds held in interest-bearing accounts are the bankrupt firm's property, it found. Wednesday's ruling lets Celsius sell $18 million in stablecoins to fund a longer stay in Chapter 11. Thousands of Celsius...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, saidit needs more time to sort out its tricky position. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
US News and World Report
Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...
