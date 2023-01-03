ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report

Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
forkast.news

Crypto exchange Huobi latest firm to slash staff: Reuters

Seychelles-based crypto exchange company Huobi plans to lay off about 20% of its staff, according to a Friday report from Reuters. The layoffs will not be immediate but are necessary due to the current state of the crypto bear market, Huobi told Reuters. The company’s statement reportedly confirmed an earlier...
US News and World Report

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Spotted in Bangkok - Thai Media Reports

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed. Little has been heard from the...
US News and World Report

China's 'Great Migration' Kicks-Off Under Shadow of COVID

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
US News and World Report

Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement

BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, saidit needs more time to sort out its tricky position. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
AUSTIN, TX
US News and World Report

Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...

