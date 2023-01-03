Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Black, Klein to lead Tompkins County Legislature
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Shawna Black has been re-elected as chair of the Tompkins County Legislature. Black served in 2022 and was voted unanimously last night to serve another year. Legislator Dan Klein was selected as vice chair, which also was a unanimous vote. Klein led the committee that...
literock973.com
Mayor Lewis won’t seek reelection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will not seek a full term in office. At the end of her State of the City address last night, Lewis discussed her tenure and future. In November, Lewis was elected to one year in office to finish out former mayor...
literock973.com
City of Ithaca OKs labor liaison position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca hope a new role will improve negotiations with unions. Common Council has approved the creation of a labor liaison. Alderperson Cynthia Brock believes it’s an important position. “We recognize that as part of these negotiations, council will in some cases need...
literock973.com
Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
literock973.com
Cortland’s new trash pickup system seeing mixed results, says mayor
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new year means rollout of Cortland’s new trash pickup system. Mayor Scott Steve says it hasn’t been a smooth transition. Residents who haven’t received trash and recycling bins, don’t worry. The new bins were distributed citywide toward the end of...
literock973.com
Owego officials postpone purchase of Jaws of Life
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Owego, officials are holding off on buying a new rescue tool. Firefighters currently use a hydraulic Jaws of Life, but they hope to get a battery-operated one. It would reportedly cost about $40,000. The tool is used to rescue people from cars after a crash.
literock973.com
Tompkins County Whole Health unveils new logo, website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A merger is complete in Tompkins County. The final phase of integration of the county’s Health Department and Mental Health Department began this week. Tompkins County Whole Health, complete with a new logo and redesigned website, launched Tuesday. “We are pleased to announce the...
literock973.com
State grant to fund downtown Ithaca housing project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New housing is coming to downtown Ithaca. The Restore New York program has awarded the city $1.5 million to refurbish two abandoned buildings next to City Hall. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says the housing will be affordable. Both buildings are on South...
literock973.com
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
literock973.com
Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
literock973.com
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
literock973.com
Cinemapolis names new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cinemapolis has a new leader. Kate Donohue has been chosen as the independent movie house’s new executive director. Donohue succeeds Brett Bossard, who left Cinemapolis last year for a new role at Ithaca College. Donohue says she looks forward to creating more chances for...
literock973.com
Enfield man faces arson charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Enfield man is accused of setting a home on fire. Ithaca Police say 36-year-old Aaron Blume entered a home on South Cayuga Street around 9 PM on Tuesday. They say he intentionally started a fire, knowing multiple people were inside. No injuries have been reported.
literock973.com
Cayuga Bird Club Christmas bird count an all around success
VARNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Members of the Cayuga Bird Club say its 61st annual Christmas Bird Count census event was a resounding success. Paul Anderson, a current webmaster of the club and its former President, spoke to WHCU about how the event started by the Audubon Society 123 years ago works.
Comments / 0