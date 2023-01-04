Read full article on original website
kcaw.org
Sitka Police Department looks to fill nearly a dozen vacant positions
Staff are in short-supply at the Sitka Police Department, and only a few have applied for a number of vacant positions. Right now, there are close to a dozen vacancies. According to a report presented to the Sitka Assembly in late December, the department is recruiting openly for a handful of jailers, patrol officers and dispatcher posts. And the Animal Control Officer job has been open since mid-July with no applicants.
kcaw.org
Bicyclist sustains minor injuries in collision with vehicle on SMC
A bicyclist sustained minor injuries after a car accident yesterday (1-5-23) at the intersection of Sawmill Creek Road and Jeff Davis Street. In an interview with KCAW, a spokesperson from the Sitka Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday when a vehicle struck the adult bicyclist. Sitka Police and EMS responded. The bicyclist was transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center with minor injuries and was later released.
