Apple Insider

Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023

Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
ktalnews.com

9 best smart TVs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
Apple Insider

Samsung announces massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Samsung is going all-out at CES 2023 with a new lineup of impressive monitors for gaming, content creation, and productivity. Anyone looking for a massive gaming monitor can stop looking. The new Samsung Odyssey...
ZDNet

Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices

Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
CNET

LG Teases 2023 OLED TV That Boosts Screen Brightness By Up to 70%

Ahead of the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas, LG previewed a few details about its new OLED televisions, with more hands-on time and specs to come. (I'll be there in person to see them in action.) One of the most notable models will include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TV for the money, as well as a G3 model promising improved brightness.
Android Authority

TCL splits its 2023 smart TVs into two distinct lines

There's a new TCL TV for any budget in 2023. TCL has announced its first 2023 smart TVs, and they will be sold in two model categories. The S-Series will be the new TCL budget TVs, while the Q-Series will include more advanced features such as QLED screens. Pricing and...
ZDNet

Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate smart home experience

At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience–the SmartThings Station. The station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices while having the look and functionality of a charging pad. The SmartHome Station converts Samsung's...
Apple Insider

ViewSonic reveals 27-inch 4K OLED Studio Display competitor, more

ViewSonic shared a new 27-inch monitor during the Consumer Electronics Show that looks like a potentialStudio Display alternative alongside some new portable displays and a 4K projector. The 2023 CES is underway and ViewSonic...
Apple Insider

SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, SwitchBot announced the expansion of its smart home ecosystem with the Matter-based SwitchBot Hub 2 and the SwitchBot Curtain. With its Matter support, SwitchBot ecosystem products will work...
Digital Trends

Leica launches the Hisense-powered $8,300 Cine 1, its first 4K Laser TV, at CES 2023

Legendary German photography company Leica Camera has debuted its first Laser TV at CES 2023. The Leica Cine 1 is a 4K, triple-laser ultra short throw (UST) projector made in partnership with Hisense. It will be available in both 100-inch and 120-inch versions with prices starting at $8,295 when it hits the U.S. market in the third quarter of 2023. Leica plans to sell the Cine 1 in Europe in the spring.
Apple Insider

New Twinkly Entertainment Hub will sync LED lights with videos

Twinkly's new Entertainment Hub will let entertainers, gamers, and others synchronize Twinkly lights with audio and video content. The desktop app can provide an immersive experience to reflect on-screen visuals alongside any form of...
ETOnline.com

Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend

After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Apple Insider

Victrola Stream Onyx plays vinyl through Sonos smart speakers

At the 2023 CES Victrola expanded its turntable catalog, with the Stream Onyx able to pipe audio from records through Sonos speakers. A continuation from the existing Stream turntable lineup, the second-iteration Stream Onyx...
Apple Insider

Canon imagePROGRAF TC-20 prints poster size - and beyond

Canon has launched the large-format imagePROGRAF TC-20 desktop printer that can handle single-page printouts of up to 23.4 inches by 33.1 inches, or on a near-infinite scale with rolls of paper. Aimed at education,...
Apple Insider

iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand review: A quirky travel charger

The iLive 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand manages to stuff an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger into a compact, travel-friendly, device. And still, it remains largely unremarkable. It's not for a lack of effort...

