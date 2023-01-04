Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Apple Insider
Lockly Smart Safe pings your iPhone with tamper alerts
The Lockly Smart Safe offers biometric security for your possessions, one that can also be fully controlled from the comfort of youriPhone. Measuring 12.6 inches by 10 inches and 3.2 inches thick, the Lockly...
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
Apple Insider
Govee shows off Matter certified M1 light strip at CES 2023
Govee's higher-end M1 light strip is now both Matter and "Works with Google Home" certified. The M1 is Govee's high-end light strip. Now that it is fully Matter-certified, it makes it compatible with Apple...
Apple Insider
iOttie Velox Elite is an actively cooled MagSafe car charger to prevent overheating
Announced, at CES 2023, the new iOttie Velox Elite MagSafe car charger uses active cooling to help ensure youriPhone will never overheat while driving again. One of the most common problems with in-car chargers...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Can’t sleep? Try this simple sleep hack & fall asleep in seconds
This simple hack can improve sleep quality, reduce anxiety & restore muscles
Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Apple Insider
Sync your Hue lights with your Samsung TV natively for $130
At the annual Las Vegas CES, Hue smart bulb manufacturer Signify announced a new paid app for Samsung smart TVs as well as new floodlight bulbs. The upcoming Philips Hue TV Sync app will...
Apple Insider
Belkin renews environmental commitment with updated product line
At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Belkin celebrated 40 years by recommitting its commitment to minimizing its environmental impact. Belkin wasn't showing off new products at CES this year so much as it was...
Apple Insider
OWC's Thunderbolt Go Dock has built-in power supply & 11 ports
The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock claims to be the world's first Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply complete with 11 ports and 90W power delivery. CES 2023 is underway, and OWC is rushing...
Apple Insider
EZQuest expands its line of USB-C hubs with three new devices
EZQuest is releasing three new USB-C multimedia hubs with extra ports for external displays, charging, and portable storage. The hubs are made of aluminum and come equipped with an extended 11-inch cable that lets...
Apple Insider
IOGEAR announces new USB-C docks to connect multiple external displays
IOGEAR has announced several USB-C docking stations at CES 2023 to help people connect accessories and monitors to their computers. The company announced a Dock Pro Universal Dual View Docking station, the Dock Pro...
