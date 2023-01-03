Read full article on original website
Russell Bickford
3d ago
There are several printing companies in Maine that have contracts with the State of Maine to do the print jobs for them. Why on Earth would the job be given to an out of state company. Some explaining needs to be done about this.
Peter Pickering
3d ago
We watch these democratic states do these things and think that's not us !! well guess what that is us . Will our governor come out and say this was wrong and take corrective actions .... probably not !!
Phatty
3d ago
yep woke democrats with there geady fingers screwing us all again
