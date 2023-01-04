Specialized's XC race team will feature two new riders in 2023 as Victor Koretzky and Martin Vidaurre are added to the roster. Joining Specialized's Factory XC team in 2023 Martin Vidaurre will be taking on his first Elite season following a very successful 2022 World Cup series where he won all but one race. Joining Martin as another fresh face on the team is Victor Koretzky who was a last-minute addition to Specialized's team after the collapse of his previous road racing team. Since his last team ended Victor was picked up by the Bora Hansgrohe team where he will race on the road alongside XC World Cups with Specialized.

1 DAY AGO