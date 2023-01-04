Read full article on original website
RideApart
MotoGP Racers Pay Tribute To The Multi-Talented Legend Ken Block
On January 2, 2023, legendary motorsports personality Ken Block died in a snowmobile crash in the Mill Hollow natural area in Utah. He was 55 years old and had been riding with a group, although he was alone at the time of the crash. According to the local sheriff’s office,...
Pinkbike.com
Victor Koretzky & Martin Vidaurre Join Specialized Factory Racing
Specialized's XC race team will feature two new riders in 2023 as Victor Koretzky and Martin Vidaurre are added to the roster. Joining Specialized's Factory XC team in 2023 Martin Vidaurre will be taking on his first Elite season following a very successful 2022 World Cup series where he won all but one race. Joining Martin as another fresh face on the team is Victor Koretzky who was a last-minute addition to Specialized's team after the collapse of his previous road racing team. Since his last team ended Victor was picked up by the Bora Hansgrohe team where he will race on the road alongside XC World Cups with Specialized.
topgear.com
Dakar's Stage 6 delivers a setback for Audi Sport
Two unlucky incidents on one dune sees Mattias Ekström now lead the charge for glory. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The fearsome and unforgiving nature of the Dakar Rally has truly made itself known to...
Fem van Empel's Cervelo R5-CX: 1 race, 1 win, complete with unreleased wheels
New year, new team, unknown wheels, but the same winning ways immediately despite a slew of new gear to get used to
racer.com
Grenier joins Skeen at Team Korthoff Motorsports for IMSA GTD
Following last year’s impressive first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD run, Team Korthoff Motorsports, will have Mike Skeen returning to the driver seat of the No. 32 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the full season, joined by Mercedes-AMG ace Mikael Grenier. Despite his performance last season, Stevan McAleer, who finished third in the GTD points, is out of the ride after being promoted from Silver to Gold in the FIA Driver Categorization.
Famous Englishtown Drag Strip Was Killed: Now It’s Reopening for Drifting
Englishtown Raceway couldn't make it as a drag strip anymore, but it's thriving with Formula Drift events instead. The post Famous Englishtown Drag Strip Was Killed: Now It’s Reopening for Drifting appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Is Yamaha All Set To Release The YZF-R9 In 2024?
Yamaha has a gem of a streetbike lineup in the form of the MT series. Over the course of the last few years, the MT naked bike range has given birth to the XSR lineup, as well as more recently, the Tenere 700 and YZF-R7. Now, with the YZF-R6 supersport well and truly relegated to the circuit, and the YZF-R7 not quite occupying the same space as the 600cc supersport, a gaping hole exists in Yamaha's YZF-R lineup.
RideApart
Dakar 2023: Barreda Claims Stage 4 Victory, Klein Loses Precious Time
If Murphy’s Law applies to any competition, it’s the Dakar Rally. We’ve seen it time and time again. Leading riders will dominate a string of stages before a mechanical issue, crash, or navigation mix-up costs them the entire rally. The 2023 Dakar is no different. After notching...
Cycling News
Nathan Haas' 2023 gravel guide for new races, toughest races and wild adventures
While the 2022 season of gravel is done and dusted, pun intended, it’s time to look forward. With so many new gravel races in 2023, and an ever-growing calendar globally with so many new contenders, it can be hard to know where to watch, which results to check for, or perhaps, which race you might even want to enter.
topgear.com
Peterhansel’s resurgence ends Stage 4 with a perfect result
A tight battle in the sand between two French rally legends sets Mr Dakar up for a great start tomorrow. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Need proof that the Dakar Rally is a marathon and not...
racer.com
Howes takes overall bikes lead in Dakar Stage 5
The compact sand on Stage Five caused plenty of problems on today’s leg of the Dakar Rally. The toughest test of endurance racing that motorsports has to offer is certainly living up to its reputation at this fourth edition hosted by Saudi Arabia. Even those at the top of the order know that trouble can strike anytime as many competitors find its one step forward, two steps back at this Dakar.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally, Stage 6: Stephane Peterhansel out in crash on a devastating day for Audi
A Dakar Rally legend was eliminated during a crash-marred Friday that effectively knocked out Team Audi in Stage 6 of the 2023 event. Stephane Peterhansel, the 14-time champion who had been running second though five stages, crashed at the 200-kilometer mark and had to abandon his No. 204 RS Q e-tron E2. The Frenchman was OK, but his co-driver Edouard Boulanger was transported to a local hospital for further examination after the Dakar Rally medical team found him suffering from back pain.
