Jeremy Renner posts hospital bed selfie after it's revealed he was helping stranded family member

By Associated Press and James Gordon and Sophie Mann and Melissa Koenig and Josh Boswell In Lake Tahoe, Nevada, For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has thanked well-wishers for their 'kind words' in his first post on social media since his snow plowing accident on New Year's Day.

Renner posted a selfie to his Instagram Tuesday afternoon in which bruises to his face could be clearly seen.

'Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,' he wrote.

The actor, who was in a critical condition following the accident, has had two surgeries that involved metal pins being placed around his leg. He is now awake and talking, a source told DailyMail.com

Renner had been helping a family member with a personal vehicle that was stuck in the snow, Washoe County sheriff Darin Balaam said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He used the 14,330-pound snow plow to help the family member before getting out to speak with them.

During the conversation, 'it was observed that the PistenBully [snow plow] was starting to roll,' said Balaam.

At that point, Renner, 51, tried to get back in and was run over.

The sheriff added that police do not suspect foul play, nor does it suspect Renner was at all impaired at the time.

He said that neighbors 'came out with towels' and gave him first aid, though none were doctors.

Renner spoke with emergency services before being airlifted to a nearby hospital just before 10am local time.

Renner's family were visiting for a New Year’s celebration but the high-altitude hamlet near Mount Rose, Nevada, where he lives had been buried under five feet of snow. Residents had been without power and running water for two days when the accident occurred on New Year’s Day.

Renner - who has his own fire truck, plow, and other heavy machinery - took a snowcat out to help clear away some of the snow early on January 1.

‘He had some family up here. His nephew was with him. They shut down the mountain because all the people skidded out,’ the source, who has known Renner for several years, told DailyMail.com.

‘He was just plowing the road to go snow skiing. He got out and then the machine took off. The machine jumped out of gear. And then he did something to try to get in it and he got caught up and it ran him over.

‘He got quite a few wounds on him but he’s ok now. He’s talking and everything, though he’s got some recovery to do. They put a pin in his leg,' said the source.

Two neighbors said he was operated on at Renown Regional Medical Center, known as the best hospital in northern Nevada with top orthopedic specialists.

The source added that conditions were extreme this weekend at his $3.25million home near Mount Rose Highway, near the city of Reno.

‘Two days ago [the snow] was five feet deep, his workers had to hike in,’ they said. ‘They’ve had no power since Saturday at 4pm.’

Hillary Schieve, the mayor of Reno, said she and the actor are friends and that she was called about the accident shortly after it happened.

'He was helping someone stranded in the snow,' she told local press. 'He is always helping others.'

The Washoe County sheriff's office said in a statement: 'At approximately 9.00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County sheriff's office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

'Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

'Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

'The Washoe County sheriff's office major accident investigation team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.'

TMZ has previously reported that Renner's snowcat's safety features failed and caused it to roll over Renner's leg, around a quarter of a mile from his home. The machine was built by the German manufacturer Kassbohrer.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that Renner 'has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.'

He said that the two-time Oscar nominee 'suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries'.

He added that Renner's family would like to 'express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County sheriff, Reno City mayor Hillary Schieve and the Corano and Murdock families.

'They are all tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.'

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

He scored back-to-back Oscar nods for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and The Town in 2011. His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

