No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
piedmontexedra.com
Orange Unified’s conservative majority fires superintendent with a day’s notice
With one day’s notice during winter recess, a conservative majority on the Orange Unified school board fired respected Supt. Gunn Marie Hansen with no explanation after a closed-door meeting Thursday night. The vote followed impassioned public comments from parents, teachers and community members who pleaded with them to change...
Fontana Herald News
Young, Jenkins will lead West Valley Water District
The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors has elected Greg Young as the new president of the board and Dan Jenkins as its vice president. Additionally, three members of the board were sworn in during the Dec. 15 board meeting. “I am honored and humbled that the board...
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
iecn.com
Welcome to 2023, Colton: A thank you and update by Mayor Frank Navarro
First and foremost, I want to thank you, our residents, for continuing to place your trust and confidence in the direction Colton is moving by reelecting me to continue my work as your Mayor. Looking back at the last four years we faced challenges and encountered new opportunities to make...
redlandscommunitynews.com
‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic
Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
theregistrysocal.com
120,261 SQFT Riverside Business Park Placed Up for Sale for $25MM
Demand for industrial space in the Inland Empire remains high. With numerous industrial properties trading hands in recent months, industrial investors continue to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property currently on the market is the 120,261 square foot Riverside Business Park in Jurupa Valley. According...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed
(CNS) – A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero...
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding
Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare. Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex
Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a duplex in Palm Desert. The fire was reported at 6:39 p.m. on the 41600 block of Jupiter Hills Court. Firefighters said there was visible smoke from a duplex. The fire was contained to a bathroom and attic space of 1 unit at The post Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Pays $10.5MM for 30,874 SQFT Industrial Property in Corona
Rexford Industrial Realty is continuing to expand its holding in Southern California. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 23, the company acquired an industrial asset in Corona for $10.5 million, or approximately $340 per square foot. The seller in the transaction is an entity linked to Motive Energy, which is also located at the property, according to public records.
RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches
As communities across California brace for an incoming winter storm, Riverside County first responders are monitoring wildfire burn scars for the potential of mud and debris flow. In September 2022, the Fairview Fire east of Hemet burned more than 28,000 acres. The fire also killed two people and destroyed some homes and property. After a The post RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches appeared first on KESQ.
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
Riverside dog abandoned at a cell tower has a new home
It's a very happy ending, or a new beginning, for "Ken" dog as he left the Riverside Animal Care Services shelter to his new home today. Jennifer from Orange County came to his rescue after seeing the surveillance video of the abandoned dog and said she felt compelled to drive to Jurupa Valley to give "Ken" a new home. Back on Dec. 15, a man was captured on video surveillance picking up a dog and hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire at a Winchester cell tower. Authorities transferred the dog a couple of hours later to Riverside Animal Care Services where the dog's microchip led to owner information in Temecula. The dog's owner Robert Ruiz Jr.,30, is wanted for willful abandonment of an animal.Riverside County Department of Animal Services provided the graphic video footage of the dog's abandonment.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer
Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
thepalmspringspost.com
In former Stein Mart location, a collection of California-cool crafted goods now waits to be discovered
One step into the vast, open space in the center of the Plaza Del Sol Shopping Center off South Palm Canyon Drive and you can tell one thing immediately: This ain’t no Stein Mart. Gone are the floral print blouses, “tummy control” leggings, and housewares. In their place is...
