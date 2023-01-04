Read full article on original website
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder
SHREVEPORT, La.- A Shreveport man was arrested for attempted murder. Police said Britton Norwood is suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in the 300 block of West 70th street on Tuesday. Officers found a woman whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. She was not injured. Norwood was arrested and charged...
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - Fire crews were on the scene of a major fire in Dixie Inn Friday morning that left a firefighter injured. Authorities tell KTBS 3 News the blaze was at Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at 172 Dorcheat Street and the structure is a total loss. The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m.
Afternoon school zone times changing Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - School zone times in Shreveport are changing Monday afternoon. School zones will be monitored from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., instead of 2 to 4 p.m., according to Shreveport police. The change was made because over the years high schools are ending classes closer to 4 p.m.; however,...
Twelfth Night kicks off Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelve days after Christmas is the official start of the Carnival season. In the Catholic church it is the feast of Epiphany. This marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It is also known as Kings’ Day or Little Christmas. To celebrate Twelfth...
KTBS 3 hosted very first career fair this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News hosted our first career fair this Friday. Shreveport locals showed up to impress department heads with their skills as well as receive valuable information on what it is like being in broadcast media. Tables were set up accordingly with three main departments: marketing and...
City Council elects chairman despite pending litigation
SHREVEPORT, La. – Councilman James Green has been elected chairman of the City Council once again. The vote Friday morning was taken because of questions raised about the legality of a vote taken on Dec. 31 after city council members and Mayor Tom Arceneaux were sworn in. As a...
King Cake season is in full swing as local bakeries gear up to sell Mardi Gras treats
SHREVEPORT, La.-King Cake is a time-honored traditional Mardi Gras desert. Local bakeries like the Lowder Baking Company in Shreveport are welcoming customers looking to grab a sweet treat. On January 6th, which marks the first day of the Carnival season, the bakery began selling its fresh made King Cakes. Customers...
