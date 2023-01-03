Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Scarlet Nation
Purdue 76 vs Penn St. 63 at The Palestra - Quck Wrap
Zach Edey scores 30 and Purdue's offense came alive in the second half to run Penn State out of the Palestra, 76-63. Zach Edey just couldn't set a new career-high, but had 30 points and another double-double, while his freshman guards continue to play well on the road as Purdue moved to 15-1 on the season with a 76-63 win over Penn State at the Palestra.
Scarlet Nation
Iowa defeats Rutgers Hoops, ending winning streak at five
Rutgers Basketball’s winning streak has ended today as the Iowa Hawkeyes walk away from Jersey Mike’s Arena with a 76-65 victory. The first 20 minutes of play couldn’t have gone any worse for Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights couldn’t stop much of anything today as the Hawkeyes shot 16-of-31 (51%) from the field and attacked the paint with ease (22 of those 42 first half pts). On top of that the team’s offense stunk as well, scoring 30 points in the first half while shooting 35.5% from the field.
Scarlet Nation
Women's Basketball: Penn State 70, Purdue 60
A late comeback attempt fails as Purdue women's basketball falls to Penn State 70-60. The Boilermakers came into the game following a win at home over Wisconsin but have now lost two of their last three. Purdue got off to a quick start and held an 8-3 lead through the...
Scarlet Nation
Preview: Iowa vs Rutgers
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ) TV: BTN (Wayne Randazzo and Robbie Hummel) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | Sirius/XM 389 or 979. MOBILE: www.foxsports.com/mobile. ONLINE: www.foxsports.com/live. FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops |. @IowaonBTN. LINE: Rutgers -7 KENPOM: Rutgers...
Scarlet Nation
Brady Allen Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal
Per a source, freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans to withdraw from the NCAA transfer portal and return to Purdue. Allen entered the transfer portal in late December, on the same day that former Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced his commitment to the Boilermakers. Allen reportedly had interest from Washington and Ole Miss among many other schools.
Scarlet Nation
UGA’s nine-player Texas Connection
A glance over Georgia’s football roster for the upcoming National Championship Game versus TCU reveals there are nine players from the state of Texas. It’s a staggering total considering the Bulldogs for decades hardly recruited the Lone Star State. “Georgia is a special place to be,” replied defensive...
Scarlet Nation
Girls: 8th Grade Sensation is a 40+ Baller
Ashley MacCalla ( Middletown '27) has been on fire to begin the season. Last year, MacCalla was a varsity star as just a 7th grader and is once again this year dominating the competition. A combo guard, MacCalla can score the ball in bunches and has elite athleticism. MacCalla recently...
Scarlet Nation
Fairfax Standout Tony Rojas Named Gatorade VA Football POY for 22-23
CHICAGO (January 6, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best High School athletes, Gatorade today announced Tony Rojas of Fairfax High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. Rojas is the first Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Fairfax High School.
