Rutgers Basketball’s winning streak has ended today as the Iowa Hawkeyes walk away from Jersey Mike’s Arena with a 76-65 victory. The first 20 minutes of play couldn’t have gone any worse for Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights couldn’t stop much of anything today as the Hawkeyes shot 16-of-31 (51%) from the field and attacked the paint with ease (22 of those 42 first half pts). On top of that the team’s offense stunk as well, scoring 30 points in the first half while shooting 35.5% from the field.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO