Willow Grove, PA

Weldon & Abington FCs team up for Runnymede oven fire, Monday’s SPS fire photos released

Weldon Fire Company’s station 300 assisted Abington Fire Company with an oven fire on the 600 block of Runnymede Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 6:50pm. Weldon released additional photos of a machine fire at SPS technologies on Monday, which was collectively handled by companies from Abington Township, Cheltenham Township and Jenkintown Borough.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
History of the Cheltenham Township seal

Cheltenham Township recently explain that its official seal was adopted in 1939, the 40th anniversary of the incorporation of Cheltenham as a First Class Township. The seal’s design was modified by J. Carlton Jones from the Armorial Bearings of Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England. The blue stripped sphere represents the discovery...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
PSU Abington’s Glenn Sterner named Rural Health Hero of the Year

The Pennsylvania office of Rural Health has named PSU Abington’s Glenn Sterner, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, its Rural Health Hero of the Year for 2022 for his work on the opioid epidemic, human trafficking, and other Pennsylvania-based issues. Sterner, who today calls Philadelphia home, has rural roots, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project

Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Rooted Tree now accepting applications for $1,000 scholarship

The nonprofit performance art theater Rooted Tree Productions, Inc. is now accepting applications for this year’s $1,000 scholarship for a graduating Abington senior who is going on to college to study the arts. For more details, you can click here (the creators haven’t made the document public, so you...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NHSC awards three Arcadia Physician Assistant students with prestigious scholarships

Arcadia University recently announced that the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) has awarded highly competitive scholarships to three students in its Physician Assistant program. Hayden Blanchard from Arcadia’s Glenside campus and Olivia Honert and Joly Wu from the Christiana, Del., campus have each received a full-ride scholarship in exchange for...
GLENSIDE, PA

