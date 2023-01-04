Win Tickets ($24): DJs Anjali & The Incredible Kid Presents Tropitaal Desi-Latino Soundclash @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Special Guest DJ Freaky Outty

Laugh Basement is back on Monday, January 9th with an epic lineup of hilarious comics including headliner Jeff Richards!. Jeff Richards is one of today’s best impressionists and stand-up comedians. Perhaps best known for his frequent Weekend Update character “Drunk Girl,” Richards was the first person to be a cast member on both SNL and its rival sketch show, MADtv.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO