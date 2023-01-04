ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
US105

Delicious! Famous Chicago Chicken Spot Coming To Central Texas

I always say if you want the best fried chicken you have to go to the South. But Central Texas, let me tell you - I might've misspoke. There is a restaurant in Chicago that is well known for its delicious chicken and secret sauce they call "mild sauce", and they're about to bring the famous flavor to our area.
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
CultureMap Fort Worth

12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship

The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). But if you’re not heading west to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the “Natty,” not to worry. There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12 of the best bars to do so. Wear your purple, and all glory to the Hypnotoad. (If you know, you know.)Fort BreweryThe brewery and pizza joint is all in on the...
fox4news.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
CandysDirt.com

This Arlington Heights Bungalow is Incredibly Cute Both Inside And Out

New year, new listing. I mean, like, a one-hour-old listing with so much to love. I was smitten at first sight of this Arlington Heights bungalow at 4321 Pershing Avenue, and it’s easy to see why. The residence is impeccably sited on a graded double lot that provides an attractive setting for the uber-charming, 1937 bungalow.
dallasexpress.com

FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
fwtx.com

New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth

We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
fox4news.com

Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale

KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
B93

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
US105

US105

