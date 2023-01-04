Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Jury misconduct alleged in Aaron Dean trial: Defense team demands new investigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
Delicious! Famous Chicago Chicken Spot Coming To Central Texas
I always say if you want the best fried chicken you have to go to the South. But Central Texas, let me tell you - I might've misspoke. There is a restaurant in Chicago that is well known for its delicious chicken and secret sauce they call "mild sauce", and they're about to bring the famous flavor to our area.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Texas Police Hilariously Roast 'Scrawny Bad Guy' On Social Media
This is a good laugh! 🤣
Open casting for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story"
Now's your chance to see yourself on the big screen.
12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship
The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). But if you’re not heading west to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the “Natty,” not to worry. There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12 of the best bars to do so. Wear your purple, and all glory to the Hypnotoad. (If you know, you know.)Fort BreweryThe brewery and pizza joint is all in on the...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
CW33 NewsFix
WATCH: The history behind a historic 1914 Fort Worth movie theater
FORT WORTH (KDAF) — We’re at the Isis Theater right here in Fort Worth, and this is the home for everything entertainment. But behind the beautiful exterior of this theater is a rich history filled with many highs and lows. It all dates back to the early 1910s....
How Much National Championship Tickets Cost to See TCU? Spoiler Alert: It’s A Lot
At Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, TCU stunned Michigan 51-45 to earn their first bid in decades to the national title game. Fort Worth, TX's Horned Frogs will be taking on Georgia on Monday, January 9, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And tickets are pricey. The cheapest pair...
CandysDirt.com
This Arlington Heights Bungalow is Incredibly Cute Both Inside And Out
New year, new listing. I mean, like, a one-hour-old listing with so much to love. I was smitten at first sight of this Arlington Heights bungalow at 4321 Pershing Avenue, and it’s easy to see why. The residence is impeccably sited on a graded double lot that provides an attractive setting for the uber-charming, 1937 bungalow.
Fort Worth police looking for missing teen girl
Fort Worth police are looking for a missing girl. Her name is Jersey White and she’s 14 years old. She’s white, 5’$2 1”, 100 pounds with long red hair and brown eyes.
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
fox4news.com
Man hit, killed by train in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas - A man was hit and killed by a freight train in southeast Tarrant County. The sheriff’s office said it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. A northbound Union Pacific train struck the victim in Kennedale, southeast of Fort Worth. The man died at the hospital. No...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
