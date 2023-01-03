Read full article on original website
Related
Five Georgia Bulldogs Taken In First Round Mock
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the five Georgia bulldogs that are being taken in the first round of his mock draft.
Pearl gives his take on why Auburn lost to Georgia
Auburn's poor shooting was an issue as the Tigers managed only 64 points in an SEC basketball loss at Georgia.
Georgia men’s basketball hoping ‘to put a lot of people on notice’ in SEC opener vs. Auburn
The Georgia Bulldogs achieved considerable success during non-conference play by becoming just the fourth team in program history to reach double-digit wins before New Year’s. Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to SEC play, starting with a rival who looks poised to once again be a conference contender. Georgia...
Lady Vols to tangle with Mississippi State
The Lady Vols will seek to continue the team’s SEC success with a matchup at home against Mississippi State in a conference whose parity already is showing itself on the scoreboard just two games into the season. Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) will tip off Thursday against Mississippi State (12-3, 1-1)...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Loses in Blowout Against Tennessee
The Bulldogs could not keep up with a powerful UT offense.
LSU set to host an SEC transfer defender
LSU is working on landing another defender out of the transfer portal to reload its front four for the 2023 season.
Auburn offer 2024 defensive lineman out of Georgia
Auburn’s 2024 recruiting efforts continue. The Tigers have offered 2024 recruit Michai Borieau on Tuesday according to his Twitter account. Borieau is a defensive lineman out of Georgia and has been offered by a number of marquee programs thus far. Borieau hasn’t been rated by 247Sports this soon in...
Three Players Who Stood Out in Mississippi State's Victory Over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl
These Bulldogs made a huge impact in their team's 19-10 defeat of the Fighting Illini.
Behind Enemy Lines: MSU 247Sports beat writer gives Bulldogs perspective on Saturday's in-state hoops matchup
Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are still looking for their first SEC win this season. This weekend, they'll face off in order to get said win. Since 2018, the regular season series between these two teams has been split in half, 4-4. Both teams began SEC play facing both Alabama and Tennessee, who both were and still are in the AP top-10.
Georgia men’s basketball looks to capitalize on win over Auburn as rest of SEC play awaits
Georgia’s upset victory over No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday night marked the first time the Bulldogs sat above .500 in SEC play since January 2018. The important caveat to that stat is Wednesday’s triumph over the Tigers was the Bulldogs first conference game of the season, something that was not lost on neither head coach Mike White nor his players after the fact.
Rucker: Tuesday's version of Tennessee ain't losing
First-year Mississippi State coach Chris Jans will probably watch film of Tuesday’s game at eighth-ranked Tennessee with his team. Rare are the moments when teams completely disregard film study from the previous game. Gotta scrub it out before moving on, right? Gotta see and understand what went wrong in order to fix it, right?
Comments / 0