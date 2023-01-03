Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Disable Storage Sense on Windows
Storage Sense is a handy feature on Windows that can help you manage your disk space more effectively. When enabled, it can automatically monitor and delete unnecessary files from your computer.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
The Windows Club
Fix Network Adapter Code 31 error on Windows 11/10
If you’re experiencing network connectivity issues on your Windows 11/10 computer, and in your attempt to troubleshoot the issue, you see the Device Manager error Code 31 for the Network Adapter (Wi-Fi or Ethernet), then this post will help you resolve the issue on your system. When this Device...
Ars Technica
Hundreds of WordPress sites infected by recently discovered backdoor
Malware that exploits unpatched vulnerabilities in 30 different WordPress plugins has infected hundreds if not thousands of sites and may have been in active use for years, according to a writeup published last week. The Linux-based malware installs a backdoor that causes infected sites to redirect visitors to malicious sites,...
makeuseof.com
What’s New in Python in Visual Studio Code’s December 2022 Release?
Microsoft announced on its dev blogs website that the December 2022 release of the Python extensions for Visual Studio Code is now available! These extensions are in the pre-release stage but are available for the public to try out. Here's what this December 2022 release has to offer.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “command not found” Error on Linux
If you're a Linux user, you've most likely encountered the "command not found" error on the Linux terminal. Often when you come...
Optimizing Performance With Throttling in JavaScript
Some browser events have an extremely high-frequency rate. The number of events such as cursor moving, scrolling, resizing the browser window, holding down a key, etc., can reach 100 times per second. Functions called at this frequency of events place a heavy load on the browser and it leads to a decrease in performance.
The Windows Club
How to create a printable QR code for your Wi-Fi password
We often find ourselves in a situation where we have to share the credentials of our Wi-Fi network with other people. Generally, the owner of the Wi-Fi router has to give out the password, which others then type into their computer. Typing a password is always a tedious ordeal. A much more efficient way to give out your Wi-Fi password is to turn it into a printable QR code that anyone can just scan on their devices and use to connect with your Wi-Fi. In this article, we will see how you can create a Printable Wi-Fi Login & Password QR Code.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Blank Login Screen in Windows 10 & 11
The sign-in screen is where you can enter your Windows account PIN or password to log in to your computer. On a default setup, you can press the Space key to view the sign-in screen. But what if you see no login screen at all?
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Websites to Download Free SVG Icons
SVG icons are pretty exceptional ways to introduce icons to your work. They're infinitely resizable, and extremely flexible, making them perfect for a wide range of different applications.
How I Migrated My WordPress Site to GitHub Pages
I started my first blog in 2010. Using WordPress was obvious at that time (it was before HackerNoon and Medium). It was a good choice because it’s easy to use, and there are thousands of themes and plugins for it. WordPress is an amazing engine, but it has its...
