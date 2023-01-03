ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers should know fate of No. 2 seed shortly before kickoff vs. Cardinals

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The NFL won’t make any changes to its Week 18 schedule despite the postponement of Monday’s game between the Bengals and Bills. That means San Francisco, which is slated to kick off at home against the Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time, could clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC before their game begins.

The 49ers need either a win or a Vikings loss to clinch at least the second seed in the NFC playoffs. Minnesota will kick off at 10:00 a.m. PT in Chicago. Their game will either be wrapped up or nearly wrapped up by the time the 49ers and Cardinals begin play.

For San Francisco this likely won’t alter their plan for playing their starters since the Philadelphia Eagles will kick off along with them at 1:25 p.m. PT. If the 49ers win and Philly loses, the 49ers will secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

An early Vikings kickoff may not necessarily change things for the 49ers to begin their game, but there’s a chance it impacts how they operate during the contest. If Minnesota loses and the Eagles are pounding the Giants in their matchup, the 49ers could opt to reel in some starters early to begin their rest and preparation for the wild card round.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

