Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Local Stand-Outs to Participate in San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game on Saturday
(San Antonio) — Four area high school athletes will be participating in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game this Saturday at the Alamodome. The 45th anniversary of the game features the area’s top seniors playing in their final high school game. Seguin High School will be represented...
seguintoday.com
Area High School Basketball Results
District 26-5A @San Antonio Wagner 67, Seguin 62. Seguin — John Jackson 21, John Jones 15, Devin Matthews 9, Jakyari Matthews 6, Kevon Williams 3, Javen Salaz-rivera 3, Alex Ramirez 3, Isaac Garcia 2. District 27-4A Bandera 54 @Navarro 50. Navarro — Rylan Ward 21, Caleb Thomas 9, Gunnar...
seguintoday.com
Gutierrez, Allen win mayoral races in Schertz, Cibolo
(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Elections Office has released the final totals for Tuesday’s runoff elections in the cities of Schertz and Cibolo. Ralph Gutierrez earned another term as mayor in the city of Schertz. Gutierrez received 1,569 votes, while Cedric Edwards received 988 votes. In the race...
seguintoday.com
Battle over school vouchers again taking shape
(Austin) — The start of the Texas legislative session is less than a week away and one of the biggest debates will be over public education. A group of Republicans is once again pushing a voucher program that would send tax dollars to private schools. Clay Robison, of the Texas State Teachers Association, says that’s not a good idea.
seguintoday.com
Keller defeats Davila, wins District 8 council seat
(Seguin) — Voters in District 8 have chosen their next representative on the Seguin City Council. Bill Keller defeated Edward “Eddie” Davila Jr. during Tuesday’s runoff election. Keller jumped out to an early advantage when totals from the early voting period were released just after 7 p.m. The race wouldn’t get much closer throughout the night, as Keller captured the seat.
seguintoday.com
BIG grant deadline arrives this Friday
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin wants to help local businesses make some much needed improvements. The city’s Business Improvement Grant program, better known as BIG, is currently accepting applications. The deadline to submit those applications is Friday, January 6. Seguin Economic Development Director Josh Schneuker recently provided...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County Fire Rescue now offers full-time service
(Seguin) — There’s more emergency response help for residents in some of the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County. The county for the first time ever now has a full-time fire department. Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, says the county recently announced its first...
seguintoday.com
County clerk offers FREE service to fight property fraud
(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Clerk’s Office is helping the public take a stand against property fraud. It’s a growing problem, and the clerk’s office has some new tools that will help the public inform itself about any potential issues. Guadalupe County Clerk Teresa Kiel says...
Comments / 0