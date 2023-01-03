The history of cryptocurrencies can be directly traced to the creation of Bitcoin by someone named Satoshi Nakamoto. Satoshi mined the first Bitcoin block on January 3, 2009, and initiated a chain of events that would lead to the creation of an entire industry. In December 2010, Satoshi bid the world he’d created goodbye and never worked on Bitcoin again. He did all of this without anyone knowing who he was or whether he was even one person.

