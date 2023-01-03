ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Genesis Bankruptcy Rumors Intensify as the Firm Lays Off 30% of Staff

Genesis Global reduced its staff by 30% in the latest axing round, affecting 145 employees. A recent memo from the lending platform discloses that it is cutting costs as part of its new business plan. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Genesis Capital Global had active loans...
Bonk (BONK): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

Bonk, the first doge-themed memecoin of the Solana chain, has been a sensation in the crypto community. Its native token, $BONK, has rallied more than 3,600% in the first week of its launch, reaching its highest price of $0.000004922 on January 5th. Bonk has seen major burns since its launch,...
Satoshi Nakamoto: The Man Who Made Crypto

The history of cryptocurrencies can be directly traced to the creation of Bitcoin by someone named Satoshi Nakamoto. Satoshi mined the first Bitcoin block on January 3, 2009, and initiated a chain of events that would lead to the creation of an entire industry. In December 2010, Satoshi bid the world he’d created goodbye and never worked on Bitcoin again. He did all of this without anyone knowing who he was or whether he was even one person.
Michael Saylor and the Philosophy of Bitcoin Maximalism

When Bitcoin hit its peak price of $65,000 in the last quarter of 2021, Michael Saylor was a genius. Unfortunately, his period of genius lasted for only about a year. In the middle of 2020, Saylor spent over a billion dollars purchasing Bitcoin. When his company, a publicly traded tech company called MicroStrategy, purchased the first tranche of Bitcoin, they did so at an average cost of $15,000. The next time they made a purchase, the company did so at an average price of $23,000.
Silvergate Announces 40% Job Cut, Halts Plans to Acquire Diem’s Assets

Silvergate, a crypto-focused bank, has been forced to cut 40% of its staff as the fallout sparked by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire worsens. It has also halted the acquisition of assets related to Diem. Silvergate Lays Off 40% of Staff. Silvergate Capital, a Federal Reserve member bank...

