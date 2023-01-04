ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox47News

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
TODAY.com

These are the top 5 diets for 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report

For the sixth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet — a way of eating focused on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein and healthy fat — is the best overall diet, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking. The DASH diet, which aims to lower blood pressure, and the flexitarian diet, a modified vegetarian pattern of eating, tied for second place to round out the top three best overall diets.
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Can You Eat on a Low-Carb Diet?

Low-carb diets limit the carbs you eat to help you lose weight, help control your blood sugar, or provide other health benefits. There are various low-carb diets, each with different limits regarding the number of carb grams you can eat daily. Carbs are your body's main source of energy. The goal of low-carb diets is to force your body to burn fat by not providing carbs for fuel.
purewow.com

Avocado Oil Salad Dressing

The perfect complement to an easy winter salad. Not to be dramatic, but dressing can make or break a salad. Plus, finding the right balance of flavor and weight isn’t an easy feat. We like to think of this one as our goldilocks dressing recipe because it’s not too tangy, has just a touch of sweetness and doesn’t weigh down the actual salad because its base is Simple Truth Organic Refined Avocado Oil. Enjoy it over a winter salad of butternut squash, Honeycrisp apples, dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.
Dicle Belul

Crispy Potato Chunks

Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
12tomatoes.com

Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas

Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
The US Sun

I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with

MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
WESTPORT, CT
Gin Lee

Country-style onion gravy

Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
macaronikid.com

Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways

I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
purewow.com

One Pot Pasta with Tomatoes and Shrimp

This one pot pasta comes together in just 25 minutes. One pot meals are truly a gift for anyone who doesn’t like spending too much time in the kitchen—they’re simple to execute and even easier to clean up. This pasta dish features fresh flavors like cherry tomatoes, shallots and lemon. Add in your protein with Simple Truth Peeled & Deveined Jumbo Raw Frozen Shrimp and complete the sauce with grated parmesan and basil pesto.
delishably.com

Potato Paneer Paratha Recipe: Tasty Layered Indian Flatbread

Potato paneer paratha is a tasty Indian flatbread made using potatoes, paneer and a few other ingredients. It is easy to make, but very filling, which makes it perfect for breakfast, dinner or a child's lunch box. This paratha remains soft throughout the day. It also works well as a special dish for parties.
leitesculinaria.com

Carrot Fries with Chipotle Sauce

These carrot fries with chipotle sauce are a stealthy healthy way to get everyone at your table to enjoy their veggies. Carrot sticks are tossed in a gluten-free coating and roasted until crispy. The sweet and spicy chipotle dipping sauce that’s served alongside takes these veggie fries over the top.
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Favorite Pasta Sauce Brand Now Has Alfredo Sauce at Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your New Year’s resolutions look anything like ours this year, then one thing you’re trying to work on is being better with money. And when we really look at our budget, one of the biggest expenses that could be shaved down is food we order out. Whether we’re popping in for a quick bite while running errands, or ordering a delivery feast from our favorite Chinese food take-away place, it’s a delicious way to spend money, but it definitely...

