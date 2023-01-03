Read full article on original website
What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?
With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, saidit needs more time to sort out its tricky position. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
financefeeds.com
Coinmotion obtains approval in Spain for crypto exchange and custody services
The registration of companies in the cryptocurrency operator registry of the Bank of Spain is conditional on the crypto service providers having adequate procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing. In addition, they must meet the requirements of commercial and professional repute. Coinmotion has obtained confirmation from...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
CoinDesk
Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Judge Martin...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
astaga.com
Bitcoin blockchain saw $8.2 trillion in transfers in 2022
CoinMetrics information exhibits the Bitcoin blockchain registered over $8 trillion value of transfers in 2022. Based on the information, the whole quantity transferred by way of the blockchain fell off within the second half of the yr. Bitcoin additionally noticed a rise in blockchain dimension and hashrate, with 16% and...
TechCrunch
India’s crypto tax pushing traders to foreign exchanges
Binance, Coinbase and other foreign exchanges commanded 67.6% of the crypto market share in India as of October 2022, up from 50% in November 2021, according to New Delhi-based think tank Esya. During the period between February 2022, when India unveiled its crypto taxation policy, and October 2022, $3.8 billion...
fintechfutures.com
Finnish crypto firm Coinmotion lands Bank of Spain authorisation
Finnish crypto services provider Coinmotion has secured authorisation from the Bank of Spain to act as a provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets. Founded in 2012, Coinmotion has been officially regulated as a cryptocurrency provider by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA)...
CoinTelegraph
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
CoinTelegraph
Lightning Network gets physical form in Australia with Bitcoin ATM
The Australian city of Coolangatta has gotten its first Bitcoin ATM with integrated Lightning Network capabilities. The new ATM has been installed at The Strand shopping center in Coolangatta and is now available for use by the public. A Bitcoin Lightning ATM works quite similarly to traditional Bitcoin ATMs but...
cryptoslate.com
Indonesia to set up cryptocurrency exchange to reform crypto regulation
Indonesia plans to launch a national cryptocurrency exchange in 2023 as part of its regulatory reform adopted by the Indonesian House of Representatives on December 15, according to a report from Bloomberg. This reform involved shifting regulatory oversight over the industry in the country. Before the reform, Bappebti, a commodities-focused...
Woonsocket Call
ChiChaPay: Empowering the Future of Digital Payments
SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2022 / As the payments industry matures with the introduction of digital currencies, payments in fiat currency will continue to be the majority payment choice of most consumers - for now. However, more and more users will begin to opt for digital currency payments as we enter the dawn of 2023. The advantages of digital payments in terms of underlying architecture, clearing and settlement and borderless properties, will in fact demand merchants to allow cryptocurrency payments, sooner rather than later.
Regulators’ Stablecoin Warnings Open Door for Digital Dollar, Tokenized Deposits
Warnings on stablecoins from a trio of regulators may cause banks to seek digital alternatives instead. And digital dollars (aka CBDCs) and tokenized deposits issued by traditional banks may be among those options. The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency...
bitcoinist.com
Indonesian Government To Launch A New Cryptocurrency Exchange
The Indonesian Financial sector is undergoing a comprehensive reform that extends to the cryptocurrency industry. As part of the reforms, crypto assets trading oversight will be handed over to the Financial Services Authority (FSA). The Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) in Indonesia has been in charge of cryptocurrency trading...
