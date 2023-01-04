Read full article on original website
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Ryan Trailer
Watch the trailer to meet Ryan, one of the slayers in the upcoming game Dead Island 2. Check it out to learn about the character. Dead Island 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
IGN
Naughty Dog Shares Concept Art From The Last of Us Multiplayer Game, More Details Coming This Year
Naughty Dog has shared new concept art from The Last of Us multiplayer game and promised it will release more information later this year, possibly on the original game's 10th anniversary. Studio co-president Neil Druckmann said in a blog post that, while the game obviously is a multiplayer experience and...
IGN
UK Government Extends Investigation of Xbox's Activision Blizzard Deal Due to Its Complexity
The UK government's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its investigation into Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to the complexity of the case. As reported by GI.biz, the CMA announced an extension of up to eight weeks as it processes the immense amount of evidence as well as the lengthy responses from both Sony and Microsoft and the public.
IGN
Stranger Things Defeated by One Piece as Most Watched Show of 2022
For the longest time, Stranger Things has been the most watched TV show of 2022. Since the arrival of Stranger Things season 4, fans just cannot get enough of it. Many fans have also rewatched the entire series during this time. For weeks on end, we saw the series topping the Netflix charts. However, the show couldn't maintain its position as number 1, and it has now been overtaken by a popular anime.
IGN
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Takeba runs the Bath House found in the Forest of Coral Island. He can often be found wandering through the woodlands around the Bath House and taking in nature.
IGN
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
IGN
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
IGN
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
IGN
Roku Is Making its Own TVs Now
During CES 2023, Roku announced a new line of smart TVs designed and made in-house by the company. Marking the first time the company has designed and made its own smart TVs since entering the market in 2014 when it partnered with companies like Hisense to manufacture Roku TVs. The...
IGN
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
IGN
The Illumination
The Illumination is the fifth and final Friendship Quest for Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this quest, Woody believes he has found the solution to bringing back the lights on his Carousel. The Illumination Walkthrough. Need help with a particular objective? Click the links below to jump to... Examine...
IGN
Wizards of the Coast OGL Change Draws Ire From Creators and Fans Alike: 'It's Not Right'
The tabletop industry looks to be undergoing a seismic shift based on leaked documents showing that Wizards of the Coast intends to implement a more restricted Open Gaming License (OGL) agreement. According to a recent Gizmodo report, Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast is poised to revoke its longstanding OGL,...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
IGN
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
IGN
LG's 97-Inch OLED TV Requires No Wires to Function
CES 2023 is usually a prime time for TV makers to tout its upcoming lineup of TVs; this includes ones with features that go above and beyond to really stick out from the competition. LG's latest TV is just one such device that is massive and can receive video and audio without any wires.
IGN
Safe Codes
Throughout The Last of Us Part 1, you'll discover locked safes that require you to find hidden notes that provide the correct combination in order to open them. Safe code notes are often found in the same area, so if you see a safe that requires a combination, look around the surrounding area for a note. These safes will often reward you with parts and ammunition. Below is a complete list of all four safe code locations that can be found in The Last of Us.
IGN
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
