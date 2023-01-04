ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today

Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
Running backs to remain crucial in 'Air Raid' offense

MADISON, Wis. — Since Phil Longo joined the Wisconsin coaching staff as offensive coordinator last month, his Air Raid offense and how different it will be for the Badgers have been the main headlines. No doubt, his arrival signaled a dramatic shift for a program that for years has...
Preview: No. 14 Wisconsin at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Winners of six straight, No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0) puts its unblemished Big Ten Conference record on the line at Illinois (9-5, 0-3) on Saturday. The Badgers are 3-0 in league play for the first time since 2014-15 after Tuesday's 63-60 win over Minnesota. The Illini come in struggling, dropping their last three games against high major opponents each by double digits, dropping a 73-60 decision at Northwestern on Wednesday.
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor

In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
Safe Skies Clean Water Files Final Argument Against F-35s

Anti-F-35 activists have filed their final legal documents to try and keep the jets out of Dane County before they touch down at Truax airfield later this year. The Air National Guard selected Madison as a proposed home for the F-35s years ago, along with several other cities. After releasing a draft Environmental Impact Statement, and later, a final impact statement with modest changes, Madison was formally selected to receive the jets in 2020.
Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history

Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
