ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: Status Updates

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018F6M_0k2Z2u6Q00

We understand Yahoo Fantasy Football managers are awaiting news regarding the postponed Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Our main concern is Damar Hamlin's health at this time. Our thoughts are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills. These are unprecedented circumstances so we wanted to provide as much clarity as we can while awaiting the NFL's final decision on the game.

Season-Long Fantasy with Active Playoffs

Week 17 standings will update for now, but scoring updates will be applied once a decision regarding the Bills-Bengals game status is made by the NFL. Waivers will be processed as normal for leagues playing in Week 18.

Yahoo will be honoring the official NFL Gamebook for Week 17 by updating the stats and fantasy scores in our game to match the official record.

If official NFL scoring changes impact the result of your Week 17 matchup, we will retroactively adjust Week 18 matchups to reflect the change.

Payouts for Private and Public Prize Leagues will not be processed until a final decision is made by the NFL on the Bills-Bengals game status.

League commissioners in private free leagues have the choice to make manual changes through their commissioner tools but we encourage commissioners to wait until the NFL makes a final decision on the game's status.

If your league has any active Week 18 playoff matchups, you should set your lineup as usual.

The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game is currently in a postponed state. As such, all stats accumulated hold as is for now (as per official NFL gamebook).

IN THE EVENT OF A BILLS-BENGALS GAME CANCELLATION

If the game is declared final by the NFL and scored as is (meaning the score is finalized as 7-3), all fantasy points will remain as is.

If the game is canceled and stats are zeroed out by the NFL, all fantasy points accumulated in the Bills-Bengals game will be zeroed out to reflect the official record.

IN THE EVENT OF A BILLS-BENGALS GAME CONTINUATION

If the game resumes (at any point in the future), scores will accrue as they normally would for Week 17 matchups. This will impact Week 17 results and Week 18 matchups may be impacted (as necessary).

Example: A manager who wins their Week 17 matchup may end up losing after we apply stat corrections following the completion of the Bills-Bengals game. That manager’s Week 18 matchup would then be a 3rd-place game rather than the championship game.

Re-scoring previous weeks is not something we take lightly, as these are truly unprecedented circumstances. However, we want to ensure a fair outcome for all impacted matchups. We hope to never have to implement re-scoring previous weeks in the future.

Waivers will be processed as normal for leagues playing in Week 18.

Best Ball

Per the Official Best Ball Rules, no additional scoring will be applied to players in the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game. Scoring is final at this time, regardless if the game is resumed at a later date.

Best Ball prizing will be issued on Thursday, January 5, after stat corrections for Week 17 are applied.

Pro Pick’em

The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game will be removed and the week will be re-scored. Groups using confidence points will be adjusted to account for the game’s removal.

Thank you for choosing our platform for your fantasy experience and we truly appreciate your patience during this time.

Please bookmark this article to monitor the latest updates and follow @Yahoo Fantasy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more

This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Rams-Seahawks on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 18 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
dallasexpress.com

NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18

The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
FOX59

How the NFL, Colts will show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – A pregame moment of support. Special field painting. Warm-up shirts. The Indianapolis Colts and all NFL teams will show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in several ways this weekend. Hamlin has received an outpouring of support from teammates, opposing players, coaches and fans since he collapsed during a nationally televised […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy