ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers

KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3xZv_0k2Z1OKj00

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June.

In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries' ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers.

Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.'s most powerful body. Malta joined for a second time, Ecuador a fourth and Japan a record 12th.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent, veto-wielding members of the group. Its 10 other members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms. They're allocated by global regions.

To many countries, winning a council seat is considered a signature diplomatic accomplishment that can raise a nation's global profile and afford small countries a bigger voice than they might otherwise have in the major international peace and security issues of the day.

The council deploys peacekeeping missions, can approve sanctions and speaks out — sometimes — on conflicts and flashpoints, while also surveying such thematic issues as terrorism and arms control. While many matters are perennials on the agenda, council members also can use the platform to spotlight emerging concerns or topics of particular interest to them.

Countries often campaign for the council for years. Some 60 nations have never had a seat since the group's formation in 1946.

The five latest members are replacing India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway. Their terms ended Dec. 31.

The other current two-year members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israel's new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country's Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas

LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine after the head of the Orthodox Church called for a Christmas truce, the Kremlin said Thursday. Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire from noon on Friday, Jan. 6, until midnight on Saturday,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed

MIAMI — (AP) — Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially. President Joe Biden announced a massive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden visit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, Thursday in a pre-dawn operation that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state's capital.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sitting ducks? Russian military flaws seen in troop deaths

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military's top brass came under increasing scrutiny Wednesday as more details emerged of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box; 1 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan police investigated the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box as human rights groups on Friday decried the killing and police announced one arrest. Edwin Chiloba's body was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts

LONDON — (AP) — The British government on Thursday dangled the prospect of public-sector pay hikes next year in an attempt to end strikes by nurses and ambulance staff that have piled pressure on an already overburdened health system. The government invited union leaders for talks on 2023-24...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin orders 36-hour holiday weekend cease-fire in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war. Putin did not appear to make his...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it's already giving the Biden administration headaches. Just days into its mandate, a controversial member of Netanyahu's right-wing Cabinet riled U.S. diplomats with a visit to a Jerusalem holy site that some believe may be harbinger of other contentious moves, including vast expansions of Jewish settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies

Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died. Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts home on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks edge higher following signs of wage growth cooling

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street and Treasury yields are falling on hopes that the nation’s high inflation will keep cooling after a mixed report on the job market showed that gains for workers’ pay unexpectedly slowed last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% early Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%. The government reported wages for workers across the country rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier, the smallest increase since two summers ago. While that’s not good news for workers it is good news in the fight against inflation.
KIRO 7 Seattle

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

BEIJING — (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turkey supports Ukraine without alienating Russia

On Dec. 20, two Turkish air force A400M transport aircraft that had been stranded at an airfield just outside of Kyiv for 299 days took off and returned home. The planes, believed to have been used to shuttle Turkish drones and other weapons to Ukraine, had been grounded by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. The airspace between Ukraine and Turkey since has remained contested by Russia and too dangerous to risk the return journey.
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK leader calls crisis meeting over struggling health system

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gathered government ministers, medics and health service managers in 10 Downing St. on Saturday for talks aimed at fixing a health care crisis that has seen thousands of patients stranded outside overflowing hospitals. The government said it was “bringing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy