Read full article on original website
Related
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Raising Cane's to open near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah—At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in northern Utah’s Cache Valley. The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. in Logan—the location of the now defunct Sizzler. The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant,...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
kjzz.com
Students in Cache County School District forced to come back on holiday
MILLVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Given that the New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, January 2 was a federally observed holiday. That meant most schools remained closed for the last day of Christmas break on Monday, but one district was forced to open due to an apparent scheduling error.
usustatesman.com
Logan City School District enacts policy on religious and political symbols in classrooms
On Dec. 13, the Logan City School District board voted in a 3-2 motion to enact a policy that would support Utah code 53G-10-202 so any classroom materials “do not display materials that endorse, promote, or disparage a particular political, personal, religious, denominational, sectarian, agnostic, or atheist belief or viewpoint.”
Three crashes in Logan Canyon due to icy conditions and speed
Utah Highway Patrol officers respond to three separate crashes in Logan Canyon with all three vehicles ending up in the Logan River
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
Series of earthquakes shakes Cache County
Some Cache County residents may have felt a series of small earthquakes that shook the area on Monday and Tuesday morning.
KUTV
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
kvnutalk
Clarkston man sent to prison after 13th DUI and other crimes – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 55-year-old Clarkston man with more than a dozen DUI convictions is headed to prison following his latest arrest. Stephen Craig Moreland was ordered to serve zero to five years after a judge said it was fortunate that he hadn’t killed himself. Moreland was sentenced Wednesday...
ksl.com
Clinton residents find fences knocked down after UDOT plows pass through
CLINTON — A few Clinton neighbors got an unfortunate New Year's surprise from the snowstorm after they said Utah Department of Transportation plows tried to clear the snow just outside their neighborhood. Residents in the area said they're used to noise from 2000 West, which is a very busy...
ksl.com
Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'
FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
Comments / 0