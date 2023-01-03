ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Raising Cane's to open near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah—At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in northern Utah’s Cache Valley. The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. in Logan—the location of the now defunct Sizzler. The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant,...
LOGAN, UT
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend's date says 'she's been my only problem'

FARMINGTON — Just before being sentenced to prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend's date, Aaron Gaitan said all of his prior convictions could be traced back to his ex. "So in my defense, I think she's been my only problem," the 37-year-old Layton man told a judge Tuesday at his sentencing hearing. "For years I've been trying to end it, and for some reason (I) just kept coming back and coming back, and I'm so sorry it had to lead all the way up to this in order for me to be free from her."
LAYTON, UT

