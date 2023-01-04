Read full article on original website
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?
With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
Warm Weather Has Totally Hosed this Illinois Snowman Competition
The recent warm weather was epic...unless you're a snowman. Thanks to the heat wave (so to speak) in the Midwest over the past few days, an Illinois snow sculpting competition is being delayed, but not by much. I saw WIFR share the sad news that the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
Wintry mix is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend
(WAND WEATHER)- Above average temperatures are likely across Central Illinois over the next week. We'll see a fantastic Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs around 40°. The wintry mix we expected by daybreak Saturday is still on the way, it's just been delayed. We'll see now...
This Missouri Spring Unloads 13,000 Liters of Water Every Second
By any measure, this Missouri spring is an overachiever. Not only is it the biggest spring in Missouri, but also one of the largest in the world unloading a massive 13,000 liters of water every single second. This just in. That's a lot of water. Wikipedia confirms that Big Spring,...
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
Why Slamming on Your Brakes When You See a Cop in Illinois is a Bad Idea
As a driver in Illinois, it's important to remember that the road is a shared space and that we all have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and drive safely. That's why I wanted to write this open letter to all the drivers in the state who have a tendency to slam on their brakes when they see a cop on the side of the road. Not only is this behavior dangerous, but it's also unnecessary and unproductive.
Weather Service confirms 7 tornado touchdowns on Tuesday in Central Illinois
URBANA – The National Weather Service confirms there were seven tornado touchdowns in Central Illinois on Tuesday. Meteorologists say there were three touchdowns in Macon County, two more in Sangamon County, one in Logan County, and one southeast of Gibson City in Ford County. After surveying all of the...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
Illinois one of the worst prepared states for another recession, analysts say
ILLINOIS, USA — With the U.S. economy still strained from inflation, economists are worried that Illinois may be one of the worst prepared states to handle another recession. The claim comes from the Illinois Policy group, which researches Illinois policies and how they affect people in the state. Its...
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/4/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) According to new figures released yesterday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. In fact the Chicago and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths in Illinois.
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
