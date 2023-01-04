ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Newton

By Brea Douglas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Newton on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the area of Parker and Hagan Road just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of an accident. According to officials, the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed on the scene and no arrests have been at this time.

“When I was cooking I heard a lot of firetrucks and a police car here. My daughter heard somebody screaming maybe a lady,” says Yan Jia, a neighbor.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. Meanwhile, neighbors say the intersection is known for being dangerous.

“There are car accidents here every few months I’ll hear an accident. It’s a lot of traffic on this street ever since the exit on I-95 when Kendrick Street opened up,” says Nelson Ronkin, a neighbor.

People living in the neighborhood want the city to do more to keep everyone safe by reducing the speed limit and adding a flashing light at the crosswalk.

“There’s a lot of kids that walk along this road because the high school is there, the middle school is there, and the elementary school is there,” says Ronkin.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

