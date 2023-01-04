Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72
A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
5 storylines from central Ohio boys high school basketball so far this season
Now that we're about a month away from the boys basketball district tournament draw Feb. 5, it's a good time to take stock of what has happened so far. The Challenge:City League, OCC to battle in showcase at Pickerington North. Here are five storylines from the boys high school basketball...
Watch: Ursuline vs. Chaney high school basketball
Chaney looks to begin their quest for their fifth straight conference championship by hosting Ursuline.
Magnificat girls basketball uses unselfish play to roll past Strongsville, 62-46
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The mathematics of high school basketball can sometimes be problematic. Such as, how does it work when there’s just one ball, but a team has five capable scorers on the court?. If you’re the Magnificat Blue Streaks, it’s simple — move the ball unselfishly...
Medina Buckeye starts strong: Some big semifinal matches on tap at Gorman
MANSFIELD – It could go down as one of the best matches in the 60th J.C. Gorman Invitational. And wrestling fans won’t even need to wait for the championship round to see it. Saturday’s semifinals inside Mansfield Senior’s Pete Henry Gym will feature a 190-pound showdown between Medina...
