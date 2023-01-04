ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WFMJ.com

Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72

A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

