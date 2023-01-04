Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
Chronicle
Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced
A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
Washington substation attacks alleged motive revealed
The FBI says one of the two men charged in all four substation attacks in Washington state on Christmas Day claimed their motive was to disrupt power to burglarize a business.
FBI says two men attacked Washington's electric grid in order to commit a robbery
On Christmas Day, an act of sabotage cut off power for thousands of people near Tacoma, Wash. Federal agents have charged two men with conspiracy, saying they used the outage to rob a local business.
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
iheart.com
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say
One of the men was at the gas station buying flu medicine for his son, family members told a media outlet.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
WFMJ.com
New bill passed allows police to pull drivers over as primary violation for cell phone distractions
The state of Ohio is cracking down on distracted driving in Senate Bill 288, which recently passed in the statehouse. If it's enacted, law enforcement will have the authority to pull drivers over for holding a cell phone, with some exceptions. We already know texting and engaging in any hand-held...
Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him
Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Coffee tables hid 4,000 kilos of cocaine that ‘flooded’ Florida, other states, feds say
A man who traveled back and forth from Massachusetts to Florida to transport the cocaine could go to prison, prosecutors said.
