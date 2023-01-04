ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced

A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
SPANAWAY, WA
iheart.com

Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says

An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him

Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Manager Under Fire After Allegedly Stealing

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: tribliveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
CBS Minnesota

Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
