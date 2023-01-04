Letter writer Diane Nealey asked a debate opponent if he would be willing to put a person to death by pulling the switch or injecting the chemicals, and he said he would not. “So, you want someone else to do something you aren’t willing to do yourself,” she replied, (“Readers respond: Hypocritical in death penalty support,” Dec. 28). Nealey’s question would be better asked of the family members of victims of capital crimes. Fortunately, by imposing the death penalty, the state has lifted this responsibility from our shoulders.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO