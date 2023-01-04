Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at Portland’s Embassy Suites hotel
A 20-year-old Vancouver man was arraigned Friday afternoon on a murder allegation stemming from the Nov. 19 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Portland man inside the Embassy Suites hotel near Portland International Airport. Port of Portland police initially arrested Damariae Reginald Haqq on a fugitive warrant out of California after...
15-year-old boy accused of critically wounding another 15-year-old in Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is accused of two counts of attempted murder in a November shooting that wounded another 15-year-old boy in Northeast Portland and missed a 14-year-old girl, according to police. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and had been searching for him for several weeks. They arrested him...
Chronicle
Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
Oregon man accused of chewing off elderly man's ear, part of face claims victim was ‘robot’ trying to kill him
Koryn Kraemer, 25, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday after allegedly chewing off a 78-year-old man's ear and part of his face because he thought the victim was a "robot."
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Sentenced for Selling Elephant Tranquilizer in Counterfeit Pill That Led to Overdose Death
A woman who sold the extremely potent drug carfentanil to a man who died of an overdose in Portland in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to three months of home detention. Carfentanil is an opioid typically used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals. It’s about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. It was never meant to be consumed by humans. A couple of milligrams, equal to a pinch of salt, is used to sedate elephants.
Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot
A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
Man who chewed off the ear of 78-year-old man on Oregon train platform said the victim was a robot, police say
A man accused of chewing off the ear of a 78-year-old man on a light-rail train platform near Portland, Oregon, told detectives he thought the victim was a robot trying to kill him, police said. Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday,...
Minor suspect arrested in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting
Juvenile suspect arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood.
Arson suspect confesses to setting fire to former Portland Korean Church after hearing voices, police say
Police arrested the 27-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s fire at the vacant church in downtown Portland after she walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on Wednesday and allegedly confessed that imaginary voices commanded her to start the blaze, court records show. The suspect, identified in court and jail records...
Readers respond: Put death penalty question to victims’ family
Letter writer Diane Nealey asked a debate opponent if he would be willing to put a person to death by pulling the switch or injecting the chemicals, and he said he would not. “So, you want someone else to do something you aren’t willing to do yourself,” she replied, (“Readers respond: Hypocritical in death penalty support,” Dec. 28). Nealey’s question would be better asked of the family members of victims of capital crimes. Fortunately, by imposing the death penalty, the state has lifted this responsibility from our shoulders.
Chronicle
Case of Clark County Deputy Who Shot and Killed Off-Duty Vancouver Police Officer Remains in Limbo
An expert panel of attorneys could not reach agreement on whether a Clark County sheriff’s deputy should face criminal charges for shooting and killing an off-duty Vancouver police officer – a rare circumstance for Washington law enforcement officers who have used deadly force. The five members of the...
10-year-old found behind wheel of stolen car in North Portland, authorities say
Two kids were found driving a stolen car in North Portland early Friday morning.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
Portland police arrest 48-year-old man in Eastbank Esplanade shooting
Portland police on Tuesday arrested 48-year-old Charles E. Maxey on allegations he shot and injured a man Dec. 20 on the Eastbank Esplanade. Detectives have booked Maxey at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He also faces an allegation of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
Portland police identify December victims of 2 murder-suicides
Portland police have identified the victims in back-to-back murder-suicides in Portland in December. Peter Reader, 84, shot and killed his wife, 83-year-old Barbara Reader, on Dec. 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood of Northeast Portland. He then shot and killed himself, police said Wednesday. The couple had lived in the neighborhood...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Southeast Portland
A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected intoxicated driver ID’d
A man who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
Homeless man seriously injured in North Portland shooting, his tent set on fire, police say
A homeless man was shot and his tent set on fire in North Portland on Thursday, police said. Officers responded to the shooting Thursday at about 11:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue, where they gave first aid to the wounded man. They noticed a tent aflame nearby; firefighters soon arrived to extinguish it.
