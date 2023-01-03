Read full article on original website
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Benefits of Hiring an Attorney to Help File for Bankruptcy in Montgomery, Alabama
The bankruptcy process in Alabama follows federal law, so filing isn’t different from filing for bankruptcy in another state. You should know the benefits of hiring an attorney to help you file for bankruptcy. Here are just a few of the top reasons it’s essential. They Can Recommend...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
The Fun, Fulfilling (But Unglamorous) Life of NC Education Lottery Lawyer Billy Traurig
You and a friend bought Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets together. He agreed to hold them. Now one of the tickets is a $1 million winner, and your friend has ghosted you big-time. How are you going to get your half mil? The NC Education Lottery (NCEL) only pays the person(s) who possess, sign, and submit a claim for the ticket.
