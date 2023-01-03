ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

The Fun, Fulfilling (But Unglamorous) Life of NC Education Lottery Lawyer Billy Traurig

You and a friend bought Carolina Cash 5 lottery tickets together. He agreed to hold them. Now one of the tickets is a $1 million winner, and your friend has ghosted you big-time. How are you going to get your half mil? The NC Education Lottery (NCEL) only pays the person(s) who possess, sign, and submit a claim for the ticket.

