ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Dybl_0k2YtEP900

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June.

In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries' ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers.

Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.'s most powerful body. Malta joined for a second time, Ecuador a fourth and Japan a record 12th.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent, veto-wielding members of the group. Its 10 other members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms. They're allocated by global regions.

To many countries, winning a council seat is considered a signature diplomatic accomplishment that can raise a nation's global profile and afford small countries a bigger voice than they might otherwise have in the major international peace and security issues of the day.

The council deploys peacekeeping missions, can approve sanctions and speaks out — sometimes — on conflicts and flashpoints, while also surveying such thematic issues as terrorism and arms control. While many matters are perennials on the agenda, council members also can use the platform to spotlight emerging concerns or topics of particular interest to them.

Countries often campaign for the council for years. Some 60 nations have never had a seat since the group's formation in 1946.

The five latest members are replacing India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway. Their terms ended Dec. 31.

The other current two-year members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
WGAU

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. — (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about...
YUMA, AZ
WGAU

Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Chad's government says it foiled 'destabilization' attempt

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution, the government spokesman said in a statement. Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh on Thursday. They were arrested last month and transferred to the high court in the capital, N’Djamena.
WGAU

Kim Jong Un parades a new generation, releases more images of young daughter, rows of missiles

LONDON — North Korean state media recently released new undated images of Kim Jong Un showcasing the Hermit Kingdom's extensive arsenal. But in those carefully curated photos, there was something else the communist leader was broadcasting to the world: his daughter. Pictures were released, of the pair walking hand in hand alongside armored military vehicles and rocket launchers.
WGAU

Orthodox celebrate Christmas in shadow of conflict

MOSCOW — (AP) — Orthodox Christians packed churches on Friday evening for Christmas Eve services, a holiday darkened for many by the conflict raging between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world's largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow's...
WGAU

Turkey supports Ukraine without alienating Russia

On Dec. 20, two Turkish air force A400M transport aircraft that had been stranded at an airfield just outside of Kyiv for 299 days took off and returned home. The planes, believed to have been used to shuttle Turkish drones and other weapons to Ukraine, had been grounded by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. The airspace between Ukraine and Turkey since has remained contested by Russia and too dangerous to risk the return journey.
WGAU

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish...
WGAU

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

BEIJING — (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed...
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How armored vehicles aid Ukraine at critical time

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Looking ahead to a likely spring offensive, the U.S. and Germany are sending Ukraine an array of armored vehicles, including 50 tank-killing Bradleys, to expand its ability to move troops to the front lines and beef up its forces against Russia as the war nears its first anniversary.
WGAU

Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town

LUCKNOW, India — (AP) — Authorities in an Indian Himalayan town have stopped construction activities and started moving hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of sinking of land, officials said Saturday. Residents of Joshimath town in...
WGAU

Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy