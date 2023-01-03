ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 23

Genevieve Rafferty
3d ago

WHO KNEW? I did long before I voted for DeJear. And now Reynolds ' has her legal backup babysitter Bird. A bunch of Turkeys with their mouths wide open in the middle of a storm. Who saw the playground on Capitol Hill yesterday? Republicans imploding, behaving like high school kids ( sorry good young people), voting for Prom King. Remember Reynolds ' Journey to the Governor's Mansion. And now she owns a Factory Farm. Closing public schools and giving vouchers to the already ' Haves'. Turned down White House $$ for Public Schools. Just sent big bucks to Davenport for gentrification and tourism. FYI: Heritage Apts downtown Davenport hasn't had heat since before the Freeze. Owned and operated by the City. No housing oversight unless you belong to the Club. City government should be incarcerated in the multimillion dollar Juvenile Detention Center pushed through, behind closed doors by the 3 Republicans on Scott County Board.

Reply
17
robertjohn
3d ago

The Iowa GOP are NAZIs. Worse than communism with all subsidies going to farmers and trying to destroy the working class. we pay 1/3 the farmers income now. We pay and they collect.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session

Iowans can expect to see their state legislators discuss changes to carbon pipeline laws in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Pat Grassley said in an interview. Iowa’s future carbon pipelines were a divisive topic on the campaign trail in 2022. Three companies are in the process of working to build more than 2,000 miles […] The post Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen discusses goals for next Legislative Session

(Adair Co) Iowa House District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen is all set for the next Legislative Session. Sorensen said they will gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and that is when they will swear in Representatives and Senators and go over seat assignments. He said the big kick-off to the session will be Tuesday when Governor Reynolds gives her State of the State.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Iowa’s Secretary of State calls proposes bill to streamline election recount process

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a bill to the Iowa Legislature that streamlines the recount process for elections. The bill standardizes the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and requires uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Big change coming for 2 state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office

In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation. It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for […] The post Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts

DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House

Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for ease of transportation of fuel for heating

(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2023. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa

All our friends say they’re having a hard time finding people to fill good jobs. Mike Franken said it was one of the first things he heard while campaigning for the U.S. Senate last fall. It is a common lament in Iowa community newspaper circles — small towns have an increasingly difficult time recruiting young […] The post We could make it easier to attract young people to rural Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa’s new Attorney General takes action on day one, backs several Gov. Reynolds’ lawsuits

(ABC 6 New) – Iowa’s new Republican Attorney General, Brenna Bird, didn’t waste any time on her first day in office on Tuesday, two days before she gets sworn-in. Bird is backing several lawsuits filed by Governor Kim Reynolds including challenging the Biden Administration’s federal student loan debt program, vaccine mandates, and the ban on using the American Rescue Plan for tax cuts.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa

The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

KCCI.com

DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
