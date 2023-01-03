WHO KNEW? I did long before I voted for DeJear. And now Reynolds ' has her legal backup babysitter Bird. A bunch of Turkeys with their mouths wide open in the middle of a storm. Who saw the playground on Capitol Hill yesterday? Republicans imploding, behaving like high school kids ( sorry good young people), voting for Prom King. Remember Reynolds ' Journey to the Governor's Mansion. And now she owns a Factory Farm. Closing public schools and giving vouchers to the already ' Haves'. Turned down White House $$ for Public Schools. Just sent big bucks to Davenport for gentrification and tourism. FYI: Heritage Apts downtown Davenport hasn't had heat since before the Freeze. Owned and operated by the City. No housing oversight unless you belong to the Club. City government should be incarcerated in the multimillion dollar Juvenile Detention Center pushed through, behind closed doors by the 3 Republicans on Scott County Board.
The Iowa GOP are NAZIs. Worse than communism with all subsidies going to farmers and trying to destroy the working class. we pay 1/3 the farmers income now. We pay and they collect.
Comments / 23