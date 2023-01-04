Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
On-air tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless continues (video)
Shannon Sharpe has returned to his on-air day job on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” but the apparent ongoing tension between the sports debate show’s stars isn’t dissipating any. Sharpe returned to the show on Jan. 4 after not showing up on Jan. 3. He opened the show with a monologue to explain his absence, and to shut down any speculation.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Was Afraid Of Isaiah Stewart During The Altercation: "Why He Isn't Tough With Someone Who Wants The Smoke"
NBA fans call out Draymond Green for backing down from a fight against Isaiah Stewart.
Robert Kraft makes spiritually significant donation on behalf of Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest
The cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after suffering an injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night has generated an outpouring of support and charitable donations — including from the Jewish owner of the New England Patriots. Hamlin remains in critical condition. According...
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Matt Barnes Rips Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet, Says He’s Stopped Two People From Beating Up FS1 Host
Matt Barnes has said he’s stopped two people from trying to beat up Skip Bayless over his tweet on the night Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football. “First of all, Skip is a professional in this realm, [and] was highly respected,” Barnes said in a video originally posted to his Instagram. “When people say, ‘read the whole tweet,’ he said the game was ‘irrelevant.’ He knew he had to put that at the end of the bullshit he was saying hoping we didn’t see through the bullshit, because how he truly felt was his original first sentence.”
Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Address Dana White Situation on 'First Take'
ESPN comments on the Dana White situation.
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant ran 20 seconds off the clock by not touching the ball with an NBA loophole
The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are two young teams on opposite ends of the NBA’s contention hierarchy. Memphis has a real shot to go to the 2023 NBA Finals with young co-stars and legitimate depth around the supernova that is Ja Morant. Charlotte is currently tied for the fewest wins in basketball, and will spend the rest of this season psyching itself up for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the lottery.
Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin provided by his uncle (video)
As the sports world continues to blanket Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with love and prayers, a family member indicated that there was slight improvement in his condition. Hamlin was seriously injured when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins during a seemingly routine catch and tackle. Somehow, Hamlin’s...
What the NFL is doing as the season ends to show support for Damar Hamlin
There is increased optimism surrounding the health of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The latest update is that the breathing tube has been removed from his throat, and he also spoke with...
Damar Hamlin’s injury resurrects question: Should kids play football?
Tyson, a 9-year-old boy from Atlanta, is a football fanatic. He watches NFL highlights on YouTube whenever he’s not outside actually playing the sport with some friends around the neighborhood. Tyson’s favorite player is Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver and fellow Georgia native, Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill. A star athlete...
Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening
The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
Gervonta Davis wants KO of Hector Garcia to get to Ryan Garcia
Gervonta “Tank” Davis has to knock out rising former WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Garcia on Saturday before facing Ryan Garcia in a much bigger fight later this year. Davis guarantees high-drama, celebrity-filled crowds and knockout victories, and his past four fights have consistently produced between 200,000 and 230,000 pay-per-view buys.
