Pennsylvania State

Rep. Mark Rozzi elected PA Speaker of the House

MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics. This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.
Evidence outlined in affidavit includes trash from Poconos, cell records connecting Bryan Kohberger to Idaho home before killings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - America now has some answers as to why a man from the Poconos stands accused of killing four Idaho college students. Long-awaited court paperwork was released Thursday, as Bryan Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence...
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho

The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
Thieves burglarize 3 businesses in Lopatcong shopping center

LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police say thieves stole more than $8,000 total from three businesses in a New Jersey strip mall. They say two men broke into Good Guy Vapes, Italy Restaurant and Pizza and No. 1 China Restaurant on Strykers Road in Lopatcong Township. It happened around 4 a.m....
LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations

Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
Here's the scoop on 32-year-old ice cream shop moving to larger location in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats is making moves in Whitehall Township. King Kone, which opened in 1990 at 5503 MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza, is expected to move within the next couple of months to 4128 Springmill Road, owner Rick Safi said.

