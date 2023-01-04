Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Rep. Mark Rozzi elected PA Speaker of the House
MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics. This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
Evidence outlined in affidavit includes trash from Poconos, cell records connecting Bryan Kohberger to Idaho home before killings
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - America now has some answers as to why a man from the Poconos stands accused of killing four Idaho college students. Long-awaited court paperwork was released Thursday, as Bryan Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence...
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho
The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
Thieves burglarize 3 businesses in Lopatcong shopping center
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police say thieves stole more than $8,000 total from three businesses in a New Jersey strip mall. They say two men broke into Good Guy Vapes, Italy Restaurant and Pizza and No. 1 China Restaurant on Strykers Road in Lopatcong Township. It happened around 4 a.m....
LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations
Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
Maxatawny Rutter's reopens after crews investigate possible hazmat incident
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to the Rutter's on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. Berks County emergency dispatchers and Kempton Fire Company confirmed the initial call was for an unknown odor in the building. A customer complained of a natural gas smell and...
Here's the scoop on 32-year-old ice cream shop moving to larger location in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats is making moves in Whitehall Township. King Kone, which opened in 1990 at 5503 MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza, is expected to move within the next couple of months to 4128 Springmill Road, owner Rick Safi said.
Wilson WL/Reading boys and Berks Catholic/Governor Mifflin girls basketball, 01.05.23
Reading outlasts Wilson WL in heavyweight battle, Berks Catholic holds on to remain perfect in Berks play. Berks County basketball hitting the court around the region, and a pair of rivalries in boys and girls going down. Reading and Berks Catholic remain unbeaten in conference play.
