Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
The Windows Club
Fix Epic Games Error Code AS-1041 on Windows PC
Are you not able to play Fortnite or other games as each time you try to log in, Epic Games error AS-1041 in Fortnite flashes on your screen? If yes, then don’t worry as you are not the only one facing this issue. In this article, we are going to discuss the issue in detail and find ways to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users see.
The Windows Club
Gotham Knights keeps crashing on Windows PC
Gotham Knights has been downloaded, played, and loved by a lot of users. It can be played on Windows 11/10 by using the Epic Games launchers or Steam. However, as per some reports, the game shows a black screen at launch, freezes for a few seconds, and then crashes. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you should be doing if Gotham Knights keeps crashing on your computer.
The Windows Club
Fix Warhammer 40000 Darktide Disconnected from Server Error
This post features solutions to fix the Disconnected from server: internal_error on Warhammer 40000 Darktide. Warhammer 40000: Darktide is a first-person action video game developed and published by Fatshark. But recently, many users have in complaining about Warhammer 40000 Darktide Disconnected from Server Error. Fortunately, you can follow some steps to fix the error.
The Windows Club
Fix Memory Error 19-1367 in Modern Warfare 2
Are you experiencing Memory Error 19-1367 in Modern Warfare 2? Several COD Modern Warfare 2 players have reported of getting Memory Error 19-1367 while playing the game. This error is reported to occur on both PC and Xbox consoles. It can occur in different scenarios. If you have an outdated, corrupted, or faulty graphics driver or outdated Windows OS, you might experience this error. You might also face this error because of damaged game files, virus infection, or antivirus interference. Some Xbox users have reported encountering this error due to the enabled Crossplay function on their console.
The Windows Club
McAfee Security Scan Plus is not compatible when Windows HVCI mode is enabled
In Windows operating system, HVCI is a feature used for virtualization-based security. This security feature will protect your system from malicious code at the hardware level as it runs the operating system and applications in a virtual environment and separates the main memory from the remaining OS. And after doing so, it only allows those codes to execute that are signed by a trusted source. A lot of users reported that McAfee Security Scan Plus is not compatible when Windows 11/10 HVCI mode is enabled. In this article, we will know how to resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
Fix Network Error Code 0x800704b3 on Windows 11/10
If you’re struggling with Error 0x800704b3, Windows cannot access, The network path was either typed incorrectly, does not exist, or the network provider is not currently available on your Windows 11/10 PC, then we will help you fix the issue. Network error code 0x800704b3 is an error message that is commonly encountered when trying to connect to the internet or other network resource on a Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
Best free Horror Games on Steam you must check out
With a stark rise in the popularity of horror games, the variety of games found online pertaining to this genre has multiplied. Steam, being one of the most reliable sites for independent game makers, allows them to display their work, owing to the platform’s massive scale and huge audience base. By means of this blog, we will become familiar with some of the top-rated and most popular free horror games on Steam.
The Windows Club
Error 0x800701AA, The cloud operation was not completed
This post features solutions to fix Error 0x800701AA; the cloud operation was not completed in Windows 11/10. OneDrive is a Microsoft cloud storage service that allows you to store and access files from anywhere on any device. This error usually occurs due to an unstable internet connection or insufficient storage on your device. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
How to completely uninstall WinZip in Windows 11/10
WinZip is a well-known utility that allows you to archive and compress files so that they can be more readily saved or shared. In addition to this, the program has a number of tools with additional uses. WinZip is a very useful program, but you might not always require it to zip or unzip files on your computer. Moreover, the program is paid, so you will need to subscribe even if you just want to complete a minor work after the trial period.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
The Windows Club
What are NITS in Display or Screen Brightness?
Brightness is important in everything from phones and computer displays to TV screens and video boards. Bring your laptop or phone outdoors and you will realize that the display is nothing but shadows. Several mobile devices and tablets now feature auto-adjust capabilities, which help resolve the issue of brightness as it changes when stepping outdoors. The brightness of your LED screen may make or break its usefulness. We need to learn about NITS to understand the brightness of a mobile LED display or a permanent installation.
The Windows Club
How to Back Up and Restore PowerToys Settings
This post will show you how to Back Up and Restore PowerToys Settings on your Windows 11/10 computer. Microsoft PowerToys is a set of free utilities that one can install on Windows 11/10 that help you become more productive and efficient. The PowerToys application includes some great features such as Bulk File Renamer, Color Picker, Snap Windows using FancyZones, Remap Keys and Shortcuts, Mouse Utilities, and many more! PowerToys is free to download and use on Windows 11/10.
Comments / 0